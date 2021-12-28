Check out these houses for sale in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salt Lake City area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Salt Lake City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3162 E Timber Crest Cv, Cottonwood Heights, 84093 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,799 Square Feet | Built in 1995

**Price Reduction**MOTIVATED SELLER* Tastefully updated home just minutes from Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. High vaulted ceilings with large windows throughout allows for plenty of natural light and a spacious feel. Soak in your freestanding tub in the Master en suite or enjoy a relaxing shower with the rain shower head, then unwind on your private deck off of the Master Bedroom. All new KitchenAid appliances in the open concept kitchen with a large walk-in pantry. Second kitchen & laundry room downstairs. New timber frame Trex upper and lower deck installed with a custom guard railing and privacy wall. Extra large 3 car garage. Newer roof and mechanical equipment. Upgrades to this home include; new appliances in the main kitchen, stylish interior & exterior light fixtures, new flooring & new handrail at the main staircase-just to name a few. (List of upgrades attached). Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

For open house information, contact Mary Chamberlain, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705

8179 South 3640 West, West Jordan, 84088 3 Beds 3 Baths | $614,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,736 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avery is designed to allow for the best use of space and main floor living.. Upon entering this home you are greeted by an inviting, wide entry and versatile living room. The open great room provides a large space for entertaining and opens to a spacious kitchen with pantry, large island and separate dining space. Guests enjoy convenient access to the half bath which is tucked away for privacy. The separate laundry room and mudroom are located just off the garage. The generous master suite with private bath, two additional bedrooms and full bath complete this beautiful rambler plan.

For open house information, contact Matt Jensen Garbett Homes

1422 E Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City, 84105 5 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Just a few minutes to the U of U from this updated, charming 5 bedroom 2 bath ranch style in one of Salt Lake's highest demand neighborhoods. Close to East High, VA hospital, TRAX, 9th & 9th & Emigration Canyon. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms w/granite counters. Newer windows & lots of natural light upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs & 2 downstairs, a full bath on each level plus separate downstairs entry. Spacious .21 acre fenced yard has potential for a large detached 2-car garage or another living space. Don't miss this great opportunity!

For open house information, contact David Lawson Engel & Volkers Park City

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

For open house information, contact Angelica Fearonce D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City