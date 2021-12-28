Homes for sale in Rochester: New listings

(ROCHESTER, NY) Looking for a house in Rochester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

285 Sandalwood Drive, Rochester, 14616 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,389 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Enjoy this totally updated Ranch w/ Private Fenced Yard. Nicely landscaped. Sliding Glass Door to Deck from Kitchen, updated in 2019 w/Stainless Steel appliances (3 yrs), Vinyl Kitchen Plank Flooring & Recessed Lighting. Washer & Dryer included. Wood-burning Fireplace in Living Room (w/10 yr. liner). Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room & 3 Bedrooms. Special Master Bedroom addition w/Powder Room. Main Bath updated off hall. Powder Room in Basement w/ Partially Finished Rec Room. New Hot Water Heater. Exclusions: Trellis, drapes in Living Room, Kitchen & Bath. Roof is 14 years young. Delayed Showings & Negotiations. 11/18~ 1-6pm; 11/19~ 12-6pm; 11/20~ 12-6pm; 11/21~ 12-6pm. Offers due by Noon on Monday 11/22

188 Forest Glen Drive, Rochester, 14612 4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,571 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT in Fieldstone Estates By Horizon Homes Inc. (THIS HOUSE IS NOT BUILT YET) 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2571 sq', 9' ceilings first floor, great room with gas fireplace, granite kitchen, walk in pantry, mud room rear entry, 1st floor laundry, front elevation per plan, unfinished bonus room, 12 course basement with partial walkout, 3 car garage. Taxes and accessed value to be determined by the Town Of Greece. Build Time Is 175 Days

26 Cross Street, Rochester, 14609 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Property is subject to short sale approval. Property is sold as is, seller to make no repairs. The copper plumbing and furnace are gone. Property needs rehab. Lender will determine final sale price and allowable fees including commissions. All agents and buyers to comply with current NYSAR Covid-19 showing guidelines. Executed COVID-19 form required prior to showing. Agents and Buyers to wear face masks & remove shoes -wipe down all touched surfaces.

1625/1637 Salt Road, Penfield, 14526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1987

AMAZING opportunity to own a luxury equestrian estate in a PRIME location! The sprawling ranch features an updated eat in kitchen with gorgeous granite counters & island, two updated full bathrooms, large formal dining room, open living room/ family room combo with a beautiful wood burning fire place, stunning new deck with a timber frame structure made from reclaimed wood overlooking the farm, an open porch, a fenced in backyard, newer furnace, new a/c, & so much more! The main barn has 18, 12x12ft stalls, two tack rooms, washer & dryer, bathroom, wash stall, heated office, huge 80x48ft hayloft, & attached 192x72ft indoor arena with a heated viewing room. The second barn has 12, 10x12 stalls, with a tack room & bathroom. The 3rd barn has 4, 10x12 stalls with awesome storage space for your equipment! The outdoor arena is 215x175ft with great footing! Tons of pasture space with lots of trails! This property is truly one of a kind! The possibilities are endless at this property!

