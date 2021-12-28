ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top condo units for sale in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Raleigh or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Raleigh condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2651 Mellowfield Drive, Raleigh, 27604

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1998

122 N Harrington Street, Raleigh, 27603

1 Bed 1 Bath | $394,900 | Condominium | 728 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Stunning North facing views from this 12th floor condo at the well appointed Quorum Center. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo features chef's kitchen including gas range, stainless appliances, tiled backsplash and a spa-like bath with separate tub and shower with frameless enclosure. Open living, kitchen and dining space is bathed in natural light from large bank of windows. Large main bedroom features large walk in closet. Off street assigned parking in garage. Enjoy all of downtown from this stunning unit.

1211 Renshaw Court, Cary, 27518

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Spacious First Floor End Unit, Steps to Pool and Tennis Court, Freshly Painted, Crown Molding Throughout, Open Floor Plan, Engineered Hardwoods in Living Areas and Bedrooms, Lots of Storage, Large Owners Bedroom, Owners Bathroom Features Dual Sinks, Whirlpool Tub and Separate Shower, Hydro Water Heater (replaced in 2020), Enjoy Nature Views from Patio, Great Cary Location, Close to Greenway, Marla Dorrel Park and US 1, Water and Basic Cable Included in HOA fee.

2308 Euston Street, Raleigh, 27610

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,700 | Condominium | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Now sold out at Millbank. Finalizing signatures on the last unit.

