Urban living in Kansas City without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(KANSAS CITY, MO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Kansas City’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Kansas City, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3111 Gentry Park N/A, North Kansas City, 64116 3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,950 | Townhouse | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Building is at foundation stage. Slated completion date is Jan/Feb 22. Have a wonderful day!

850 N 70Th Street, Kansas City, 66112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $108,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss out on this beautifully updated townhouse! This spacious, end-unit home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and new everything (almost)! The open concept main level is perfect for entertaining! The living room has huge picture windows, that let in tons of natural light! The modern, curved staircase adds so much character to the space! The interior has been newly painted (walls, ceilings, trim & cabinets) and is so bright and charming! All of the flooring and light fixtures are new throughout the home! The kitchen has new countertops, door/drawer pulls, appliances (including refrigerator, gas stove & hood), sink and pullout, lighted faucet! Both baths are updated with new flooring, lights, faucets & vanities! The finished basement is the perfect family room, man cave, woman cave, kids cave, whatever you need! There's also ample storage space in the basement! There's nothing to do, but move in and enjoy!

5758 N Anita Avenue, Kansas City, 64151 3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome updated throughout! New roof and newer kitchen with walk-in pantry, luxury vinyl plank floors, bonus room on lower level could be 4th Bdrm, and remodeled bathrooms! Equipped with a large utility/laundry room, 2 car attached garage, long driveway, and additional parking. This home is ideal for entertaining, quick access to I-29/I-635 and a short drive to downtown Kansas City or KCI International Airport. HOA is well maintained and covers: pool, tennis courts, siding, gutters (including cleaning), lawn care, snow & ice removal, and trash removal. Property is already wired for Google Fiber. Don't miss out calling this house your home!

11288 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, 66215 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Extremely sharp, zero entry, one level living in all of your favorite shades of white and gray. Solid surface countertops, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Fireplace in living room. Laundry room separates the kitchen and garage ... offers loads of storage and pantry space. Quaint patio area off front door. The perfect spot to watch the sun rise with a cup of coffee. Terrific maintenance provided community with club house and pool.

