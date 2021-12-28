On the hunt for a home in Fresno? These houses are on the market

(Fresno, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fresno than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9360 N Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, 93720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This mobile home is located in the Woodward Bluffs Mobile Home Estates for all ages. when you enter this home you'll find an open space with separate dining area, three full bedrooms, 2 bath, and an indoor laundry area. The home has fresh interior paint, new flooring in the living room and hall, and updated baseboards throughout. The park offers amenities such as a pool, spa, and library. It also included a clubhouse with a full kitchen, dancefloor, billiard room, monthly potlucks and BINGO. Not to mention all the nearby trails and shopping centers! Call your agent for a tour today.

1500 Villa Avenue, Clovis, 93612 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Mobile Home | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New double-wide manufactured home now available in Arabian Villa Mobile Home Park in Clovis, a 55+ community! Park is located near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Built in 2021, energy efficient and move-in ready this beautiful open floor plan features 3BR/2BA with 1,394 sq.ft. of living space, light and airy floor plan with dual pane windows, and central air and heating. Open concept living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling and neutral colors is now ready for your decor. Master suite has a walk-in closet and a beautiful full bath. Gorgeous kitchen open to the family room and offers wood cabinetry, gas appliances, dishwasher, a large center island and refrigerator. Large inside laundry room with gas hook-ups. This home has a nice front porch and carport for 2 cars. Perfect home for someone who is looking for a new home in a great location!

5322 N Maruyama Avenue, Fresno, 93723 4 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This luxurious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in a safe and established neighborhood is an opportunity that will be hard to pass. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and lots of attention to detail placed in quality finishes in both the bathroom and kitchen. Upgrades include new vanity lights in the bathrooms, new entry and hallway ceiling lights, new pantry door, and a tankless water heater (just to list a few). The house also has solar panels - ideal for the environmentally friendly family who wants to save a little on electricity. The spacious rooms, high ceilings and relatively open floor plan make this home a perfect retreat for any family. The 5,800 square foot lot also boasts a large backyard that would be great for kids and pets (or to make into your own backyard oasis!).

259 S Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, 93702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Great Investment Opportunity or for First Time Home Buyer. This unique home features 3BR, 2BA, living room, family room, dining room, and a detached garage that has been converted into a living quarter with additional storage shed in the back. Laminate and tile flooring throughout the entire home, two fireplaces, and a huge pool sized lot with room to spare.

