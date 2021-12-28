These houses are for sale in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Looking for a house in Oklahoma City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

5217 N Foster Drive, Oklahoma City, 73135 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Investment Opportunity! Updated home rented for $1000/month. New paint inside, updated fixtures, new range, vent hood and double ovens, updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, built-in storage and inside utility. Kitchen features pantry, fridge, and great view of the backyard. Dining area is open to kitchen and living areas and has storage closet. Living area has updated fixtures, newer carpet and coat closet. 2 bedrooms flank the bathroom, 1 has walk-in closet and tile flooring. 2nd bed has carpet and spacious closet. 3rd bed is converted garage with a large built-in closet, ceiling fan and newer carpet.

3400 Huron Circle, Moore, 73160 4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful, craftsman style home, backing up to neighborhood pond & greenbelt AND located in a cul-de-sac... Cant get much better than this!! Walk into the very large entry area & living space with tall ceilings, crown molding, wood look tile floors, gas fireplace, crown molding, sliding barn door & custom window shutters- both in living & dining. With this open plan layout, living flows right into the kitchen & dining, which features floor to ceiling cabinets, with added glass cabinets at top, white granite counters, fishbone tile backsplash, hanging pot rack, over bar lighting, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & huge storage drawers under cooktop! Large master, located off dining, (split floor plan) with tray ceiling & large windows, bathroom with walk in shower & whirlpool tub, & huge wrap around closet that connects to laundry with added wash sink. Large covered back patio to enjoy the quiet of greenbelt & pond. Cul-de-sac offers no traffic & lots of parking!

8916 S Charlotte Drive, Oklahoma City, 73159 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Please come check out this wonderful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home that has so much to offer! This home has 2 living rooms & a playroom/office. The master & guest bedrooms are upstairs as well as a full bath. The HVAC was replaced in 2017. This home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining!!! Schedule your showing today! Professional photos coming soon!!!

6606 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Nichols Hills, 73116 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,165,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,568 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This classic Nichols Hills home is perfect for entertaining or every day family living and is situated on .60 acres in downtown Nichols and within walking distance to Kite Park. If you are in search of a home personifying the quality, grace, beauty and livability of Nichols Hills itself, you need to look no further than this home. You will love the large rooms and easy floor plan overlooking fabulous backyard POOL and PICKLE BALL COURT. Light and bright living spaces. Master suite has vaulted ceiling and large closet. En suite bedrooms with large closets. Modern spaces include wonderful office with abundant storage and Media room. Newer windows, HVAC,

