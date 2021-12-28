Check out these Memphis homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Memphis, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Memphis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WHKv_0dXYp57q00

7174 Greenbriar Drive, Southaven, 38671

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This Cute two bedroom patio home is the perfect starter home with this great layout. . It has a large master bedroom downstairs with a master bath and another large bedroom upstairs that could be a second master with its own bath. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and a large dining area with a patio right outside. Kitchen and dining open into the great room that has brick corner fireplace. It has a new central air condition unit . This home comes with tons of storage and a one car garage and sits on a corner lot.. This one is at the center of it all--shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. It won't last long; schedule your appointment today to see what all this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Pamela Boland, Austin Realty Group, Inc-her at 662-429-8888

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003876)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILASF_0dXYp57q00

9109 Tulane Road, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute home in Southaven with new carpet and paint. This home offers 3 bedrooms and two baths in a split bedroom plan. You will love the back deck and large back yard. The home sits back off the road and offers great privacy. Make sure to check out this great home.Home is selling as is.

For open house information, contact CHAD BARNETTE, DREAM MAKER REALTY at 662-893-3232

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-335910)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKZQC_0dXYp57q00

8106 Buckingham Drive, Southaven, 38671

5 Beds 7 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a very large house, with over 3400 sf, in an established neighborhood with 5 bedrooms (2 masters), a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, great room, and 2 bonus rooms. There are 3 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a perfect fit for your growing family or for a family that has guests often or family members living with you. All rooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, a new faucet, and newer dishwasher. The Rheem A/C was installed in 2017. New windows in 2014. New floor in master and new garage springs in 2021. The roof was replaced in 2010; and there is a fresh coat of paint on the exterior.

For open house information, contact Mary McCall, Burch Realty Group at 662-893-1700

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-2337599)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdyjP_0dXYp57q00

862 Mecklenburg Cove, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in None

Impressive immaculate corner lot home with 4 bed room 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Formal living room with masonry fireplace, formal dinning room, kitchen with breakfast nook , walk-in pantry, Large den/family room with built-in book cases. Super size laundry room, Game room on the first floor. Your on private retreat in the beautiful manicured landscaped back yard with and inground pool. This home has been well maintained and is a Must see!

For open house information, contact LORETTA CARSON-BARNETT, UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-337810)

See more property details

Community Policy