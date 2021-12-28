Homes for sale in Tampa: New listings

(TAMPA, FL) Looking for a house in Tampa? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

3212 Stoneybrook Lane, Tampa, 33618 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This exquisite four bedroom/three bathroom/two car garage home is located on LAKE ELLEN. The 54-acre lake is perfect for skiing, boating, kayaking, and paddle boarding. From the moment you walk into the house, you are met with expansive views of the lake. The living area provides the perfect indoor/outdoor living space with bi-folding glass doors to the lanai. Spend your days and evenings enjoying the beautiful views from the lanai, which features a remodeled pool (2018), outdoor bar area including a 250lb ice machine, and the perfect spot to watch the sunset. After a fun day of boating and skiing, retreat to the masterfully updated master bedroom and en suite featuring exceptional views of the lake. The open concept kitchen is an entertainer's dream come true with updated appliances and tons of storage. In 2018, a 20kw whole house generator was installed. In addition, the A/C was replaced in 2018 and the roof was replaced in 2015. Easy access to I-275, Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport, and downtown Tampa.

39 Berkford Avenue, Tampa, 33625 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Tired of the typical new construction homes? We are too. All you see is mediterranean and traditional boring houses? That’s why we created state-of-the-art houses made of all concrete, steel, and glass. Welcome to the pinnacle of 2021 new construction. These modern homes are designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane. Constructed of steel-reinforced concrete to the rooftop. And I don’t mean just any rooftop; I mean full walk on your rooftop. While everyone else is leaving town from evacuations, you can sleep comfortably knowing that the house is made to withstand a direct hit from a hurricane. The walls are concrete all the way to the rooftop, the floors are also poured concrete, including the second and third stories. The extensive Roof Top terrace creates the entire third level and features an outdoor kitchen, with approximately 2,000 sqft of entertaining space perfect for special occasions and gatherings. Termite and fireproof also. Actual floor-to-ceiling glass 22ft. high, not to mention the 11 ft garage door large enough to drive a tank in. The modern kitchen features Quartzite countertops, an impressive waterfall island, and the many other unique characteristics our featured houses have. Located along the Upper Tampa Bay Trail and less than 1 mile away from the Veterans Expressway, 15 minutes to Tampa international airport. Welcome to one of the finest properties ever offered in Tampa Bay. (4 & 5 bedroom models are also available. (Call to view our model today.)

8903 Navajo Avenue, Tampa, 33637 5 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is perfect for a large family, multiple home office spaces, frequent guests or anything else you need extra space for! The kitchen has eat-in space and there is a formal dining room which could also be utilized as a den or office. Vinyl flooring is great for low maintenance. Interior laundry space centrally located in the house so everyone can easily access it. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Only 24 minutes to Tampa International Airport & Tampa International Mall. 17 minutes to Busch Gardens. 23 minutes to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park. 19 minutes to Sparkman Wharf. Seller never occupied & has limited property information. Sewer/water is believed to be public but should be verified by buyer. Measurements are approximate. All information provided is believed to be accurate & should be verified by buyer.

1914 E Mcberry Street, Tampa, 33610 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BACK ON THE MARKET, BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH. This amazing home in the heart of Southeast Seminole Heights is picture perfect and a must see! Hard to find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage in this neighborhood. The home has been completely upgraded. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity. Chef style kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated flooring throughout the home. Master bathroom has a tub and separate stand up shower. Perfectly quiet neighborhood and located on a Cul De Sac. This home is centrally located to Armature Works, Downtown Tampa & Ybor City for all your entertainment needs. Close to all major highways, perfect for your convenient weekend beach trips.

