Urban home ownership in Louisville? These condos are on the market

(LOUISVILLE, KY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Louisville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Louisville, pulled from our classifieds:

2705 Riedling Dr, Louisville, 40206 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Priced to Sell! Welcome to this beautiful East End condo near Brownsboro Rd & Zorn Ave! Come and see why these condos have long term tenants! This home is move in ready with hardwood flooring & fresh paint all throughout. The large windows let in lots of natural lighting! The kitchen is nice & bright with white cabinetry and you can overlook the gated courtyard. The Seller enjoyed watching their children play in the secured courtyard while doing the dishes. There are two large bedrooms & two full baths. This condo comes with an open one car garage, an assigned storage room, common gated courtyard areas, & shared laundry access with multiple machines available to condo owners. This is one of the best condos in town with its location and sense of security. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Jamie Reading, Keller Williams Realty- Louisville at 502-459-5509

731 N Hite Ave, Louisville, 40206 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Condominium | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This beautiful and spacious Gated Condo Community is ALL ONE LEVEL and just a short drive or walk to lots of local owned shops, art studios and boutiques as well as, coffee shops and restaurants! The large eat-in kitchen comes equipped with black appliances and boast lots of natural light from the glass doors that lead out to the large private 8x8 balcony perfect to starting the day with coffee or finish your day with a glass of wine,. There are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms that provide great space. The gas fireplace in the living room adds a comfy touch to this gorgeous space. With designated and visitor parking, club house, dog park, a tennis court, and a pool, this condo is irresistible! Call agent to schedule your tour today! Ask agent about flooring allowance .

For open house information, contact Eric Richardson, RE/MAX Properties East at 502-425-6000

3818 Washington Square, Louisville, 40207 2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Condominium | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1972

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Seller offers to pay buyer closing costs,home warranty & 2 months of maint fee. Priced below recent appraisal! Convenient St Matthews location! Third floor condo with elevator access & underground parking garage. Two assigned parking spaces with additional storage in garage/basement. Secure front door & secure elevator from garage. Heated driveway. Spacious living, large rooms: foyer,living room w/fireplace & built-ins, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, comfortable TV room w/ built ins, laundry room w/ utility sink & full size appliances. Primary bedroom has walk in closet & full bath. Second bedroom has 2 closets and is close to the second full bath. Only 12 units in this complex (they don't come up for sale often), so grab this opportunity to purchase!

For open house information, contact Judy Marlowe, United Real Estate Louisville at 502-509-4498

1924 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville, 40218 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location, Location, Location! Great Large Townhouse, offer 2 Large Bedrooms in second floor and a Large Full Bathroom, on the main first floor welcomes you with a Large Living Room, half bathroom, Dining Area and kitchen, with a Fabulous all Brick Fence Private Patio. Also offers a Large Basement Finished Great room plus second room that could be used as and office room or sliping room for guess, plus an unfinished Large Laundry room with Extra room for storage. Transferable warranty with windows installed in 2018.

For open house information, contact Carmen P Cabral, Keller Williams Louisville East at 502-554-9500