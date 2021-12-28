Top homes for sale in Albuquerque

(Albuquerque, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albuquerque will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11409 Appian Way Ne, Albuquerque, 87111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Tons of updates throughout with allot of potential in this Holiday Park property! Popular NE area. Walk into this large open area for the entertainer. Dining and Family room open into the Kitchen/breakfast nook area. Large Master Suite with Huge walk in closet. Back Yard access with large gate to store the toys. So much potential for a family ready to find a great home for their family.

3349 Llano Vista Loop Ne, Rio Rancho, 87124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home to this wonderful large lot & 2 story home only 6 years old! The home has been well cared for and boasts 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th. It has 2 living spaces AND a loft upstairs. The wide open kitchen overlooks the family room. The back yard has a great gazebo and a covered patio for plenty of outdoor gatherings and fun. Efficiency is the name of the game with the tankless water heater & In wall Pest Control System. Additionally, it has great open space behind the property. This Loma Colorado property is in the Rio Rancho High School School District near the library, Indoor pool and sports complex.

605 Palo Alto Drive Ne, Rio Rancho, 87124 6 Beds 5 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 2015

6 year old Pulte beauty! Spacious Sapphire floorplan in the highly desired Loma Colorado community. Energy efficient home comes with a HERS rating of 65, low - E windows, tankless water heater, and turf in the backyard. Plenty of room for your family with 2 master suites, large upstairs loft, and formal dining room. Some of the other features of this home are a jack and jill bathroom, open concept kitchen and living area, as well as completely landscaped front and backyard. Don't miss out on this one, head on over and see for yourself!

123 Sego Lane, Corrales, 87048 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,716 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful single story custom home on a cul-de-sac. Close to the Bosque. Room for horses! Room for a pool!! All bedrooms are generous sized with their own bathroom. The master even has an exercise area (this could be a nursery or office). The master bath is HUGE and has a steam shower and jetted tub. The Chef's delight kitchen has the most gorgeous granite, reclaimed teak cabinets, Sub zero Refrigerator/Freezer, wine fridge, prep sink, WOLF six burner gas cooktop, SS oven, micro and warming drawer. Travertine throughout most of home. Media room could be another living area,formal dining or game room. Pella windows, custom front door, view deck are just some amenities. TONS of storage. 4 car heated garage, (one bay tandem) also has huge additional space. Corrales rated as NM's safest city!

