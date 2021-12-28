ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Single-family homes for sale in Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 1 day ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sacramento area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Sacramento area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XV8g_0dXYoqlV00

2313 Bell Street, Sacramento, 95825

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 899 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome Home! Don't miss this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of Sacramento. Upgrades include flooring, newer vanity in the bathroom and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the spacious backyard with new private back fence. It is a blank slate ready for you to make it your own! Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers with easy freeway access. This home could be a great rental or the perfect first home.

For open house information, contact Michala Merlino, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11970625)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mzWM_0dXYoqlV00

7130 Twin Brook Ct, Citrus Heights, 95621

3 Beds 3 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Majestic oak trees, a large green belt and Cripple Creek make this community feel like you stepped right out of Citrus Heights and into the country. If you have been looking for a 3 bed 2 bath don't look any further because this is the perfect one! Large master bedroom downstairs with a tastefully updated master bath. Cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining and a nicely updated eat in kitchen. Tall cathedral ceilings make this home fell large and airy. Easy maintenance front and back yard too! This home is move-in ready- don't let this one slip by you.

For open house information, contact Avalon Danz, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12021936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V0dw_0dXYoqlV00

16 Cadman, Sacramento, 95835

4 Beds 3 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,097 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Over 4000sqft of LUXURY living waiting for you and your family. The highly sought after U.S. Home is an absolute gem. This turn key home is located in The Natomas Park HOA on a very private cul de sac. Boasting a large lot, perfect for entertaining and adding in a swimming pool. This home has it all. The remodeled home has new flooring, carpet, interior paint, light and fan fixtures, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and so much more! Ideal for a large family or a multi gen family, there is nothing not to love about this house. With plenty more features and amenities you will come to love and enjoy once moved in. This home also has access to the coveted Natomas Park Clubhouse which includes 3 swimming pools, a gym, fitness classes, a cabana stocked with drinks, and even daycare! Luxury home and luxury amenities! What is there not to love! Come quickly to this beautiful home as their isn't another like it on the market!

For open house information, contact Michael Soares, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11977156)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iaVZ_0dXYoqlV00

5430 48Th Street, Sacramento, 95820

2 Beds 1 Bath | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 862 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Good location! Great opportunity to own and invest in such a convenient location!! This beautiful home features a bonus room with lots of storage space, lemon trees and fruit tree, newly replaced sewer lines, close to supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, schools, transportation and easy access to freeways.

For open house information, contact Angela Ho, Century 21 Realty Alliance Fine Homes and Estates at 415-213-1600

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-221152569)

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
