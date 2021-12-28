Top condo units for sale in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Orlando condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

400 Summit Ridge Place, Longwood, 32779 2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Condominium | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This charming 2 bed 2 bath condo is found in the beautiful city of Longwood! You can find a lot of cabinet space in the kitchen, a nice open living room, and a spacious master bathroom with double sinks!! *Tenant occupied through March 31st of 2022 at $1,275 per month* This condo won't last long call today for a private showing!

7210 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, 32835 2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1994

BERMUDA DUNES!!!Oh Yes...Florida Life at its Best in a 2/2 Condo, Ground Level with a Golf View! As the name implies, whether you Own or Rent here, you are living the Resort style in a Gated Community of MetroWest Golf Course. Immerse yourself into the Floridian Paradise featuring a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis and Volleyball Courts, heated Pool and Spa with waterfalls along with a Dog walk, Car wash station, Business Center, Four BBQ areas and nothing short of a plethora of Premium amenities. MetroWest, a master-planned community of 1,805 acres in the Highly sought-After Location is only minutes from Orlando's famous Theme Parks, Dr. Phillips, Sand Lake, Millenia Mall and so many shopping plazas, Parks, Restaurants and So Much More...!!! A GREAT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT!!!

1100 S Orlando Avenue, Maitland, 32751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Condominium | 2,366 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wake to a 180-degree sunrise view illuminating Lake Maitland. Having combined two units into one, the present owner created a sanctuary offering 2,366 square feet configured with open living spaces and split en-suite bedrooms. The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home spans the entire south end of the eighth floor.



Inspired by refined Haussmannien-style Parisian apartments, the design, materials, fixtures, and finishes create a serene, understated elegance perfect for day-to-day living as well as entertaining.



Noble features include:





neutral wide planks hardwood floors installed in a chevron pattern;

neutral walls clad with wood paneling and symmetric decorative molding; wooden windows and doors;

crémone-style door hardware;

extensive concealed storage;

marble and stone countertops and surfaces;

tankless water heaters;

concealed entertainment center;

extensive built-in cabinetry;

imported fixtures;

pocket doors;

wall fountain on the balcony;

and many more.

A fob-secured elevator leads to the eighth floor from your covered parking. Just steps away, step into the home's foyer and turn to your left to find the open plan living and entertaining space. The spacious kitchen area configured around a central island is to one side, and the large dining area to the other. Beyond the vast gathering space is framed by two sets of french doors with flanking sidelights that draw your eyes to a full view of Lake Maitland and the surrounding canopy of trees.Spanning the entire eastern side of the home, the covered balcony offers an alfresco space for dining, entertaining, and watching the holiday fireworks and launches from Kennedy Space Center.The master bedroom with a sitting area features a set of french doors and sidelights to access the balcony with its trickling wall fountain just outside. The master includes an en-suite boutique-style dressing room and bathroom.Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the foyer, each with its luxurious en-suite bathroom. One of the bedrooms features extensive built-in glass-doored bookcases making a great library or office.West Cove Condominiums features a lakefront community swimming pool and spa, a fitness room, and a community room. Both downtown Winter Park and downtown Maitland are within a few minutes' drive.

9916 Sweepstakes Lane, Orlando, 32837 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 905 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Great Investment opportunity for First-time home buyers!! EXCELLENT LOCATION!! This Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located in desirable Hawthorne Village. Just minutes to great schools, Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, Sea World, Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, Theme Park Attractions, and shopping galore. This condo is on the second floor and has a partial view of the pool from the balcony. Beautifully renovated throughout, with laminate flooring throughout the entire unit. All appliances stay. Laundry room located in the kitchen for easy access. Hawthorne Village has many amenities to enjoy, 2 Community Pools, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball court, Playgrounds, Picnic, and BBQ areas, Car Wash. don't miss out hurry this property will not last long

