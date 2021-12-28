These houses are for sale in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Columbus area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1105 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, 43206 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,775 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Updated, move-in ready Ranch style home, set on a double lot with alley access to the 2-car Garage for off-street parking. Fenced back yard with lots of space for outdoor activities. Covered front entry opens into the Living Rm featuring new plush carpet. Well designed, remodeled Kitchen with white cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, laminate counters & tile backsplash, plus space for a Dinette table. Or...make your Dining Area in the sunny flex use room adjacent to the Kitchen, with walls of windows & a door to the back yard. Two BRs with new carpet & remodeled Full Bath with beautifully tiled tub/shower. Full Lower Level with 2 finished multi-purpose rooms, brand new Half Bath, Laundry & storage space. Also: New HVAC, Water Heater, Interior Paint, Flooring, Carpet, Lighting, Fans & more

3800 Hyatts Rd, Powell, 43065 2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in None

Come home to the Durham! The Durham is our largest floorplan and offers nearly 2,000 square feet of first-floor living space, including two bedrooms and a den. This open floorplan flows effortlessly from the large foyer into your dining room, kitchen, and great room. Add to the amazing great room with a charming fireplace.

587 Lilley Avenue, Columbus, 43205 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome home to this completely updated home! Walk inside to a beautifully renovated home featuring loads of updates! Schedule your showing and don't miss out on this great home.

1385 E Long Street, Columbus, 43203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1900

You're going to love this unique 3 bed, 3 full bath home in the heart of King-Lincoln! The massive, open first floor which includes a huge kitchen, dining area, an inviting living area with built-in shelves, and 3 season room. The kitchen includes a massive island and sitting area, black stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Upstairs, the owner's suite includes soaring ceilings, a loft area that will make an excellent closet, and a luxurious 5-piece EN suite bath with a soaking tub and walk-in-shower. The third bedroom also includes a walk-out balcony that overlooks the fenced-in back yard. In addition, there is a 1 car garage and an off-street parking space. Come see this one today!

