House-hunt Milwaukee: What’s on the market

5930 N 67Th St, Milwaukee, 53218 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Updated 3 Bedroom Ranch. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Refreshed main floor bathroom with new vanity and ceramic tile. Large open basement with half bathroom is a blank slate, bring your ideas. Nice partially finished backyard and a 1.5 car garage with extra parking space.

For open house information, contact Reliance Real Estate Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

1320 W Larkspur Ln, River Hills, 53217 4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Here is the space and location you've been wanting! Large River Hills home on private wooded corner lot (.97 acre.) A private tree lined yard wraps around the home. Approx. 3000 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 3 bath. Additional sq. footage in finished lower level rooms. Formal living room w/hardwood floors and natural fireplace. White kitchen with adjacent bonus room. Family room at back of home with sliding glass doors to rear deck. Deck is 21 ft. x 21 ft., covered & could accommodate an outdoor kitchen with plenty of room left for entertaining. Sauna in upper level bathroom. Central a/c. Two car attached garage. Large driveway for guest parking.

For open house information, contact Barbara A. Wood, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

3066 N 11Th Ln, Milwaukee, 53206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $7,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 1905

3bd/2ba single family house with side drive, living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and bdrm on 1st floor, bdrms and bath upstairs. Located in the North Division neighborhood. This is a City of Milwaukee tax foreclosure being sold As-Is. No condition report provided. Rm sizes not verified. Preapproval or proof of funds required with all offers, must cover purchase price plus renovation scope of work. (44,896 essential repair)

For open house information, contact Sonya Mays, Midwest Executive Realty at 414-395-8771

6003 S 22Nd St, Milwaukee, 53221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This three bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath ranch home sits on a tree covered corner lot in the very desirable Goldman Park neighborhood. Back yard with patio is completely fenced in. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with all stainless appliances. Both bathroom floors are heated. Hydronic heat with central A/C.

For open house information, contact Gregg Sommers, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040