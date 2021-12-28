ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Dispatch

House-hunt Milwaukee: What’s on the market

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Milwaukee area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Milwaukee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMocc_0dXYoat700

5930 N 67Th St, Milwaukee, 53218

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Updated 3 Bedroom Ranch. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Refreshed main floor bathroom with new vanity and ceramic tile. Large open basement with half bathroom is a blank slate, bring your ideas. Nice partially finished backyard and a 1.5 car garage with extra parking space.

For open house information, contact Reliance Real Estate Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1771066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ75B_0dXYoat700

1320 W Larkspur Ln, River Hills, 53217

4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Here is the space and location you've been wanting! Large River Hills home on private wooded corner lot (.97 acre.) A private tree lined yard wraps around the home. Approx. 3000 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 3 bath. Additional sq. footage in finished lower level rooms. Formal living room w/hardwood floors and natural fireplace. White kitchen with adjacent bonus room. Family room at back of home with sliding glass doors to rear deck. Deck is 21 ft. x 21 ft., covered & could accommodate an outdoor kitchen with plenty of room left for entertaining. Sauna in upper level bathroom. Central a/c. Two car attached garage. Large driveway for guest parking.

For open house information, contact Barbara A. Wood, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1759974)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103oZQ_0dXYoat700

3066 N 11Th Ln, Milwaukee, 53206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $7,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 1905

3bd/2ba single family house with side drive, living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and bdrm on 1st floor, bdrms and bath upstairs. Located in the North Division neighborhood. This is a City of Milwaukee tax foreclosure being sold As-Is. No condition report provided. Rm sizes not verified. Preapproval or proof of funds required with all offers, must cover purchase price plus renovation scope of work. (44,896 essential repair)

For open house information, contact Sonya Mays, Midwest Executive Realty at 414-395-8771

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1763524)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYqua_0dXYoat700

6003 S 22Nd St, Milwaukee, 53221

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This three bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath ranch home sits on a tree covered corner lot in the very desirable Goldman Park neighborhood. Back yard with patio is completely fenced in. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with all stainless appliances. Both bathroom floors are heated. Hydronic heat with central A/C.

For open house information, contact Gregg Sommers, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1764260)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Real Estate#Financial Advisors#Foreclosure#Housing List#House#Americans#Reliance Real Estate Team#Central A C
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
359
Followers
605
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy