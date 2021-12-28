These condos are for sale in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Jacksonville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

10000 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32246 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Sail Cove, one of the most sought after Condominium communities. Located in the center of Southside.Beautiful 2/2 with with new flooring, shiplap design in master, large walk in closet, open floor plan with split bedrooms, spacious laundry room includes washer & dryer.Large screened porch with storage room. 2 Storage closets, 1 at front door and large one on screened porch. cabinet doors are in storage closet.

7990 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, 32256 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Condominium | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming condo is located in the Horizons at Stonebridge condominiums. It features a fully screened balcony and a covered parking space. The condominium community is gated. It features 2 pools, club facilities with fitness room and a car wash area. It is a beatiful community featuring green areas and manmade lakes. Condo is located in the back of the community on the 3rd floor.

7920 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, 32277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome Home To This 3 Bedrooms; 2 Bath With Brand New Carpet Installed; Freshly Painted Throughout; Fully Equipped Kitchen And Washer/Dryer Stay. Come With 1 Parking Spot.

2280 Shepard St, Jacksonville, 32211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1983

VACANT! 6th floor condo with incredible river views! Glass wall in living area provides stunning views of the St. John's River. Atrium-style balcony off the master bedroom for nightly sunsets on the water. Community pool also overlooks the river. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an inside laundry. Gorgeous tile and granite in kitchens and baths. Kitchen also features new stainless-steel appliances. Condo is in a gated community just minutes from Jacksonville University. Your own piece of paradise awaits you. COME SEE!

