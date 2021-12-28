ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These condos are for sale in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 1 day ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Jacksonville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf9g3_0dXYoXBo00

10000 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32246

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Sail Cove, one of the most sought after Condominium communities. Located in the center of Southside.Beautiful 2/2 with with new flooring, shiplap design in master, large walk in closet, open floor plan with split bedrooms, spacious laundry room includes washer & dryer.Large screened porch with storage room. 2 Storage closets, 1 at front door and large one on screened porch. cabinet doors are in storage closet.

For open house information, contact BARBARA GALVIN, EAST COAST REALTY at 904-247-4724

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1137174)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhQzZ_0dXYoXBo00

7990 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, 32256

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Condominium | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming condo is located in the Horizons at Stonebridge condominiums. It features a fully screened balcony and a covered parking space. The condominium community is gated. It features 2 pools, club facilities with fitness room and a car wash area. It is a beatiful community featuring green areas and manmade lakes. Condo is located in the back of the community on the 3rd floor.

For open house information, contact WENDI MILLER, eXp REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1144131)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxBj2_0dXYoXBo00

7920 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, 32277

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome Home To This 3 Bedrooms; 2 Bath With Brand New Carpet Installed; Freshly Painted Throughout; Fully Equipped Kitchen And Washer/Dryer Stay. Come With 1 Parking Spot.

For open house information, contact Mariquita Labitan, LA ROSA REALTY NORTH FLORIDA, LLC. at 904-806-9200

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1133901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXPKf_0dXYoXBo00

2280 Shepard St, Jacksonville, 32211

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1983

VACANT! 6th floor condo with incredible river views! Glass wall in living area provides stunning views of the St. John's River. Atrium-style balcony off the master bedroom for nightly sunsets on the water. Community pool also overlooks the river. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an inside laundry. Gorgeous tile and granite in kitchens and baths. Kitchen also features new stainless-steel appliances. Condo is in a gated community just minutes from Jacksonville University. Your own piece of paradise awaits you. COME SEE!

For open house information, contact ROBERT E JONES, OFFERPAD BROKERAGE FL LLC at 813-534-6326

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1136479)

