Cincinnati, OH

Check out these homes on the Cincinnati market now

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Cincinnati, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cincinnati. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uv8ah_0dXYoWJ500

44 W Crittenden, Fort Wright, 41011

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Fantastic Location! Just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati. Hardwood floors, three bedrooms, two full baths and finished lower level. Large deck off the back. Beautiful lot!

For open house information, contact Patrick Henschen, Huff Realty - Ft. Mitchell at 859-341-7400

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-555090)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SB38Z_0dXYoWJ500

1611 Brightview Drive, Springfield Twp., 45231

3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Sold Before Sent

For open house information, contact Dennis Taylor, Federle, Inc. at 513-488-4250

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1724363)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUSn8_0dXYoWJ500

11864 Wilson Road, Independence, 41051

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending When Submitted*Spacious Bi-Level w. Finished Lower Level*3rd Full Bth with Custom Walk-In Closet*Wonderful Large Covered Deck*Additional 2 Car Detached Garage*Gorgeous Acre Lot! One Year Home Warranty Included!

For open house information, contact Cindy A Cahill, Realty Executives Select at 859-344-0800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-600116)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37R6aK_0dXYoWJ500

2333 Vine Street, Cincinnati, 45219

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Outstanding investment opportunity across from Inwood Park which is being revitalized! Short distance from OTR, Findlay Market, UC. This is a potential redevelopment area! TONS OF OPTIONS WITH THE ADDITIONAL VACANT LOTS NEXT DOOR! Same seller! Get in on this area while you can! This wont last long! SOLD AS-IS

For open house information, contact Vickie Washington, OwnerLand Realty, Inc. at 513-479-1324

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1697975)

