Check out these homes on the Cincinnati market now

(Cincinnati, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cincinnati. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

44 W Crittenden, Fort Wright, 41011 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Fantastic Location! Just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati. Hardwood floors, three bedrooms, two full baths and finished lower level. Large deck off the back. Beautiful lot!

1611 Brightview Drive, Springfield Twp., 45231 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Sold Before Sent

11864 Wilson Road, Independence, 41051 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending When Submitted*Spacious Bi-Level w. Finished Lower Level*3rd Full Bth with Custom Walk-In Closet*Wonderful Large Covered Deck*Additional 2 Car Detached Garage*Gorgeous Acre Lot! One Year Home Warranty Included!

2333 Vine Street, Cincinnati, 45219 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Outstanding investment opportunity across from Inwood Park which is being revitalized! Short distance from OTR, Findlay Market, UC. This is a potential redevelopment area! TONS OF OPTIONS WITH THE ADDITIONAL VACANT LOTS NEXT DOOR! Same seller! Get in on this area while you can! This wont last long! SOLD AS-IS

