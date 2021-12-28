Check out these houses for sale in Indianapolis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN)

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Indianapolis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naAyX_0dXYoGQh00

147 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, 46201

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home. Laundry area provides extra storage with lots of cabinet space! Well taken care of home in an upcoming neighborhood. Tons of personality. Full privacy fenced backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5bVC_0dXYoGQh00

549 North Rochester Avenue, Indianapolis, 46222

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This 3 bdrm / 1.5 bath / 1-car detached garage w/full basement home sits on a corner lot in the up and coming Wayne Township neighborhood. No repairs will be made to the property and home is being sold AS-IS. ONLY ACCEPTING CASH OFFERS/HARD MONEY LENDERS/THIRD PARTY APPROVAL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f08Zz_0dXYoGQh00

52 West Mill Street, New Palestine, 46163

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1954

You will love this Quaint all Brick Bungalow conveniently located in the Heart of New Palestine! Easy walking distance to coffee shops and other restaurants! Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice attached garage! Lots of opportunity to make this house your Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8qIk_0dXYoGQh00

6522 Grant Wood Court, Indianapolis, 46256

5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,726 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Must see 5-bedrm, 2-story home in desirable Grant Wood. Formal Dining/Living RMs. Cozy Family RM w/ wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen w/ large center island, granite counters, hardwoods, & pantry. Newer water heater (2020), A/C (2019), & Sump Pump (2019). Main level 5th bedrm & full bath. Laundry RM w/ washer/dryer that stay & storage cabinets. Upstairs Master Bedrm w/ walk-in closet. Master Bath w/ shower stall & quartz counters. Additional spacious bedrms upstairs. Full basement w/ RecPlay RM & unfinished area perfect for storage or workshop. 17x13 relaxing screened-in porch overlooking mature trees & deck for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, & more. Mins from 465 & 69. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

