Take a look at these homes on the Tucson market now

(Tucson, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tucson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

941 S Sarnoff Drive, Tucson, 85710 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,689 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautiful Eastside brick home on a corner lot with a covered circular driveway. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has multiple skylights which provide a ton of natural light. Cozy fireplace in the living room, and plenty of built-in storage in every room including in the large laundry room. Newer appliances in the kitchen and newer water heater. Roof re-coated in July 2019 with newer carpet in all bedrooms. No HOA and only 20 minutes to downtown and the U of A. This is the perfect home to make loving memories for years to come!

5658 E 22Nd Street, Tucson, 85711 5 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Unique 5 bedroom home with C1 zoning and new mechanical systems including AC, Electrical wiringCeramic tile and more.Large home with a split floor plan ready to use as a home, home care facility or even as a home with a business use attached or easy conversion to duplex.

4665 E Camino Rosa, Tucson, 85718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Condominium | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fabulous 3 bedroom priced to be redone into the home of your dreams!Oversize Master Bedroom! Access to awesome community features including: Pool, Spa, and Tennis facilities! Fireplace in living room for making cool nights warm and cozy! Spacious backyard with huge covered patio perfect for entertaining or simple relaxation! Don't miss out on this amazing home!

5722 N Trisha Lane, Tucson, 85741 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Fantastic remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a peaceful neighborhood. Turn-key with new: flooring, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, new AC, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. The home is welcoming with warm neutral tones and ready for your personal touch. This Kitchen- complete with new stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Step outside into the low care landscaped yard and enjoy the Tucson sunsets. Owner is a licensed agent.

