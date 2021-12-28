Child injured after a crash with SFD medical unit in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

On late Monday afternoon, a child suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital when the Toyota Rav-4 they were riding in crashed into a Shreveport Fire Department Medical Unit.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 2:35 p.m. The early reports showed that the SFD crews were driving a medical unit southbound on Gilbert on their way to answer to a call at the Circle K on Kings Highway and Gilbert [...]

