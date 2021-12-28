Top homes for sale in St. Louis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

 1 day ago

(St. Louis, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in St. Louis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

19 Hissrich Street, Cahokia, 62206

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Property Listed and Sold Same Day.

1251 Mead Drive, St Louis, 63137

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1954

CASH BUYERS ONLY***Property to be sold in current as is condition. Seller to do no repairs nor provide any inspections. Inspections are for information purposes only. All brick, three bedroom, tow bath home with oversized two car garage, three car wide driveway, sits on nice corner lot. large deck on rear. Won't last long!

5432 Odell, St Louis, 63139

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1903

Looking for a well maintained, quiet, safe neighborhood? Then look no further! Welcome to this spacious shotgun style home located near The Hill. Front living room has a large window with hardwood flooring & archway leading to the open family room. Third room back is the dining room with freshly painted walls and recently laid neutral flooring. Fourth room is the updated kitchen. Newer cabinets, counters and neutral flooring. Full updated bath is conveniently located off kitchen. Second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, another full bath & lots of storage. Large yard is fenced & has 2 off street parking spots through the alley. Newer roof & HVAC. Seller is selling the home in it’s current condition and will do no repairs. This home just needs a little TLC! This stellar location is within walking distance to historic Sublette Park, South City YMCA, St. Louis Premier Charter School, Cunetto's, Lou Bouccardi’s and Tower Grove Park. New Carpet and paint will be completed by 12/30

3735 Salena, St Louis, 63118

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Updated 2 bedrooom 1 bath home located in Marine Villa. Freshly panted and move in ready. Galley kitchen, ful basement with additional sleeping area. Home has a 2 car carport with side entry.

