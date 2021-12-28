Top condo units for sale in San Diego

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN DIEGO, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these San Diego condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These San Diego condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4080 Rosenda Ct, San Diego, 92122

2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,990 | Condominium | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1986

La Jolla Condo in a perfect Location! Move in ready and great investment opportunity! Enjoy your morning coffee on your patio while you listen to the birds sing at your ground level corner unit in the highly sought after neighborhood of La Paz. Relax at the community pool and spa and explore the community grounds with mature palm trees and mountain views. Prime location in the heart of La Jolla Colony right near UCSD, Westfield Shopping, and the Rose Canyon open space park. Close to trolley, freeway, beaches, and minutes to anywhere! There are no stairs inside this beautiful unit that features upgrades throughout and includes living room, dining room, 2 bed/bath floor plan, large walk in closet plus interior private full size laundry. Kitchen updated with new cabinets/countertops/dishwasher/sink in 2021. Flooring updated in 2018. Additional features include crown molding, stainless steel appliances, vinyl dual glazed windows, 2 reserved carport spaces, ceramic tile walkways and baths. There is even a new water heater installed in 2019 and new washer/dryer in 2021! Award winning schools. You will love this beautiful move-in ready home in a perfect location! Buyer to verify all MLS and marketing info

4276 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, 92105

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,999,000 | Condominium | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Fantastic opportunity in a great location! 3 Stores building 2 bedroom apartment upstairs. ---2 Garage which has a potential lease individually -- one store ------ one office space --- another large space. Across the street from YMCA.

2861 Polk Avenue, San Diego, 92104

2 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Completely remodeled condo in the heart of North Park. Ideal location near community park, restaurants, entertainment, & shopping. New modern Kitchen & Bathrooms, New Plank Flooring & Paint, New Interior Doors. New stainless appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & 5 Burner Range. Modern master suite offers a spacious double vanity and large closet. Water, Sewer, Trash Disposal, & Water Heating included in HOA dues.

711 Island Court, San Diego, 92109

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Condominium | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fantastic beach location property! Turnkey ready! In the heart of Mission Beach just north of Belmont Park and Roller Coaster. Two-story, 2 BR/2 BA. Excellent most-of-day sun with west-facing windows. Some ocean glimpses/views from inside the unit. Small balcony on Strand Way with ocean views. Spacious open plan first floor with kitchen, dining, and living area. One shower and toilet bathroom downstairs. The second story has two good-sized bedrooms and a full bath. The Master bedroom has large windows with great all-day sun and ocean glimpses. The second bedroom has one window with ocean glimpses. Tile and laminate floors throughout. Fully accompanied for rental with furniture, beds, dishes, and full kitchen utensils, two sets of bed linens, towels, etc. The rooftop deck has 360-degree views of the ocean, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Sea World, etc. Street-level common area with BBQ.Single, small car garage (7'5" H x 7'5" H x 16' D) with remote control door. Cabinet storage and extra storage closet (approx. 7' x 3') inside garage.Security gates control property and roof deck access. Centrally located and nearby boardwalk and other dining, markets, entertainment, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Sea World, San Diego Airport, freeway, and all San Diego have to offer!

