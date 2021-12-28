Check out these townhomes for sale in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the market for a home in Minneapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Minneapolis, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

8290 Kingslee Road, Bloomington, 55438 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 2,623 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious end unit townhome located in west Bloomington located conveniently near 169 and 494. Large bedrooms, a walkout basement and 2 fireplaces highlight this home located in a beautiful Bloomington neighborhood near E Bush Lake Road. Association fees include access to pool and tennis courts. You won't want to miss out on this stunning home!

For open house information, contact Tim Freitag, Realty ONE Group Choice at 763-400-3680

3868 Queensland Circle N, Plymouth, 55446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $673,850 | Townhouse | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT New Construction at Perl Gardens in Plymouth! Model Coming Soon!! Beautiful architecturally designed attached Twin Homes located in Plymouth. They all feature one-level living. Gourmet kitchen for entertaining, center island, main-floor second bedroom/den, 4-season porch & large living room with fireplace. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and additional room to grow in the Bonus Area above garage! Open Concept with crown moulding and high ceiling! Master Suite includes a spacious master walk-in closet and private bathroom. Association maintained. Prime location just north of Wayzata on County Road 101 & Medina Road. Wayzata Schools!

For open house information, contact Justin Holmers, Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka at 952-475-0111

1221 Black Oaks Lane N, Plymouth, 55447 2 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Tastefully updated/decorated townhome with one level living in desirable Cimarron Ponds. Enjoy many improvements including all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new skylights, a totally remodeled guest bath with glass walk-in shower, gas fireplace, new electrical panel & more (See supplements for complete list). Note Shared amenities include outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts. Also just three blocks away from the Luce Line Trail entry. Home features an open floor plan and large garage w/storage cabinets and work bench. Quick close possible - It's a must see!

For open house information, contact Ralph Eischen, Keller Williams Realty Integrity-Edina at 952-938-6100

796 Cedar Street, Saint Paul, 55103 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Simply delicious package! First floor is a dreamy space - free flowing, open concept with light, light, light! No shortage of windows here. First floor boasts CRISP accents, dazzling decor, and a sanctuary from the everyday stresses of life in 2021! City Park directly across the street; which not only makes this property perfect situated for outdoor pleasures, but also allows completely UNOBSTRUCTED light to flow thru to the living room! Huge master, complemented by private master bath, additional ample second level bedroom all rounded out with a perfection home office to get your creative juices flowing!

For open house information, contact Robert McHale, RE/MAX Results at 612-876-9000