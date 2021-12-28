Take a look at these homes on the San Antonio market now

(San Antonio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Antonio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10535 Legacy Cove, San Antonio, 78240 3 Beds 7 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Come see this beautiful modern masterpiece. Home features Luxury Vinyl wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, accent stone, recess lighting, tankless water heater, and in-ground sprinkler system. Spacious master suite, with completely updated bathroom. The quiet spacious private backyard is great for entertaining. Did I mention is also gated. This home is just minutes away from USAA, UTSA, and the Medical Center.

For open house information, contact Ana Sanchez, Vortex Realty at 210-647-6557

11411 Remsen St, San Antonio, 78251 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This home is that warm, inviting retreat you need at the end of a long day. It's cozy and spacious at the same time. The entire home has been extensively renovated top to bottom with high-quality upgrades and is move-in ready. The freshly appointed kitchen and breakfast area with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry add the elegant surroundings you're accustomed to. (dishwasher brand new, refrigerator and stove/microwave recently replaced.) The kitchen continues the conversation into the living room over an expansive breakfast bar counter. The conversation area is flanked by a beautiful gas fireplace. The living room gives way to the covered entertainment deck outside, which runs almost the length of the house. The entire yard is privacy fenced with a gate. There is a gingerbread-styled storage shed in back, as well. Back inside, the master bedroom welcomes with a full length mirrored closet. It's roomy enough to fit a king size bed and seating area. The closet features custom wire system. The master bathroom has an inviting, enclosed shower, granite counter, vessel sink, and ample modern storage. Both secondary bedrooms are large enough to accommodate queen beds, and include good-sized closets with custom shelving. The hall bath has a newly installed enclosure, granite counter, vessel sink, and plenty of storage which includes a linen closet. What really makes this home special is the additional dining room/family room combo with picture windows and french door that flood the room with just the right amount of light. The dining area can accommodate seating for 6 with room for buffet cabinets. The conjoined family room area is large enough for great TV furnishings and one wall features framing strong enough to hold a large tv, and an outlet. Between the kitchen and combo room, there is a very large pantry with storage and shelving galore. Across from the pantry is a well-appointed utility room featuring a large stainless steel sink, loads of cabinets and a full-size washer and dryer. The roof was replaced in 2015; Attic ridge cap installed 07/2021 All furnishings are for sale, with price lists in additional documents. Loop 1604, Highway 151, Loop 410 and Hwy 90, giving you fast access to anywhere in San Antonio you may need to get to. Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Port San Antonio, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Research Institute. USAA, Toyota and Valero Energy. Local nearby attractions include Sea World and Six Flags over Texas. There are also shopping, several great restaurants and fitness centers within minutes. The Golf Club of Texas is less than 10 miles away.

For open house information, contact Amanda Fly, StepStone Realty, LLC at 210-787-3395

6160 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, 78240 2 Beds 3 Baths | $168,000 | Condominium | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CALLING INVESTORS!!!! ***LOCATION, LOCATION*** BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED CONDO READY FOR A NEW OWNER TO MAKE MONEY!!! NEAR TO MEDICAL CENTER AREA. THERE ARE TWO MORE AVAILABLES. SEND YOUR BEST OFFER BEFORE IS GONE. !

For open house information, contact Martha Uribe, Homebuying Homeselling Realty LLC at 210-588-9907

902 Montana St, San Antonio, 78203 3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This stunning new townhome is elevated luxury in the heart of downtown San Antonio. Ideally located near the Tower of the Americas, the Convention Center, and the Alamo dome. This gorgeous modern new construction by Artz Developments features a thoughtful floor plan, high-end finishes, and custom detail throughout including solar panels that help you save on energy costs. The open concept 2nd floor living area features soaring 12-foot ceilings with an elegant kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances, a quartz waterfall countertop and custom European cabinetry. Each spacious bedroom includes a walk-in closet with a luxurious bathroom which features a digital mirror with 6 different lighting options, double vanities, spa-like rain showers and blue-tooth speak systems built-in to each shower. Outdoor areas consist of two private terraces with city views, ADT security systems with outdoor cameras, & a private garage with an electric car charge port. With the 3rd bedroom conveniently located on the bottom floor, this home is perfect for investors who are looking to rent out a 3rd bedroom or turn it into an Airbnb. Great Location! Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact Robert Ott, RE/MAX North-San Antonio at 210-695-4850