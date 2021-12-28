Las Vegas-curious? These homes are on the market

(Las Vegas, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4627 West Royal Club Way, Las Vegas, 89103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Pleasant 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home with large deck/patio, on 3638 lot (fee simple) located in the age restricted, gated community of Royal Ridge Estates on Harmon and S. Decatur. The home is located in the middle of the community in a desired location right next to the clubhouse/recreation center. The community is close to bus stops, a few miles from shopping, hospitals, Las Vegas strip, UNLV, Airport and freeway access. If you are looking for a very quiet, peaceful place to live 24 hours per day, you have found it here. The clubhouse has a gym, pool, BBQ area, sauna, indoor jacuzzi, putting green, billiards, ping-pong, library, meeting room, dining area with full kitchen facilities, lounge area for watching tv and wifi. There are also activities for senior citizens. The community is pet friendly and has a dedicated pet park to let your dog run free. The home needs a little TLC.

437 Rancho Del Mar Way, North Las Vegas, 89031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Rare one story with 3 car garage!!! Tile flooring through out this home. Formal living and dining room separate from the family room. Granite counters in the large kitchen. NO HOA!!!! Maple cabinets and plantation shutters complete this beautiful home! Very large backyard ready for your ideas or a pool? 3 very nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Come see this home today!!!

9787 Shadymill Avenue, Las Vegas, 89148 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great price for this beautiful house in a desireable Southwest location. Granite counter tops. 4th bedroom huge. Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious back yard with covered patio. All appliances are included. Covered patio. Great North-South exposure. Excellent public schools! All measurements are approximate.

4649 Spitfire Street, Las Vegas, 89115 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Perfect, 2 story, 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Butcher-block countertops and updated cabinets. Spacious Primary bedroom and bathroom with double sinks. Large backyard. This won't last long.

