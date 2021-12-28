House-hunt Miami: What’s on the market

(MIAMI, FL) Looking for a house in Miami? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Miami listings:

5711 W 20Th Ct, Hialeah, 33016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great House in Hialeah close to major expressways. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

7331 Sw 116Th St, Pinecrest, 33156 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 1962

New Listing, not before on market. 4 bed / 3bath one-story Pinecrest Kitchen opens to family, living & dining rooms Best Palmetto schools, quick proximity to malls, restaurants, spas & expressways. It can only be shown on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2900 Nw 158Th St, Miami Gardens, 33054 3 Beds 1 Bath | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1969

3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot. Over 8,000 sqft! Room for a pool! Great backyard for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing outdoors. Do you need an in-law suite or guest quarters? This house has space to accommodate it. And has its own private entrance. This home has newer appliances which includes, new central AC unit and ductwork, water filtration system, and tankless water heater to instantly get hot water. Terrazzo flooring, throughout. Large bedrooms Conveniently located near great schools including Monsignor Edward Pace High School and down the street from St. Thomas University.

3439 Sw 65Th Ave, Miami, 33155 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great location near Nicklaus Children's Hospital and a great opportunity to complete the conversion into two units. This property is almost nearly completed. The home shows very well inside, the outside still needs some landscaping and a few minor items. The rear yard is huge and could easily be split into two yards. The buyers will have to complete the permit process with the county. This property is best suited for those who are investors and or know how to maneuver the permit process with the county. Listing agent will provide the documents they have to date. It will be the buyers responsibility to complete their due diligence with the county.

