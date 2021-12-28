ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban living in Chicago without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(CHICAGO, IL) If you’re on the market for a home in Chicago, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYDMP_0dXYnLo700

226 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, 60302

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,999 | Townhouse | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This one is really special! Walk to town and train and sits on a beautiful quiet street. Courtyard style with direct entry to your own front and back door. Two parking spots. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful flooring. All dark hardwood flooring through out first and second floors. Basement is finished with plush carpeting. Rare opportunity to live in a self managed building. These townhomes do not come up very often! Two bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Laundry room. If you are looking for beautiful quiet Oak Park living....this is your new home. Did I mention walk to town and train!

For open house information, contact Janice Stahl, Compass at 708-482-2980

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lcy2a_0dXYnLo700

7919 West North Avenue, River Forest, 60305

2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Townhouse | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 1957

LONG TIME OWNER AND WELL CARED FOR, 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 PARKING SPACE. THIS IS AN INTERIOR UNIT SET BACK/AWAY FROM NORTH AVENUE. FIRST FLOOR CONSISTS OF LIVING/DINING AREA, NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH AN AREA FOR A TABLE AND A 1/2 BATHROOM. THE SECOND FLOOR CONSISTS OF 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATHROOM. FULL BASEMENT WITH A RECREATION ROOM AND LAUNDRY. HARDWOOD FLOORS; FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. NO MONTHLY ASSESSMENTS!!!!! GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT SCHOOLS.

For open house information, contact Elissa Palermo, RE/MAX In The Village at 708-386-1400

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142UBg_0dXYnLo700

126 Frank Lloyd Wright Lane, Oak Park, 60302

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home won't last long - schedule your showing today! This beautifully updated town-home boasts the largest and most sought-after floor plan in the complex, all in an ideal center of town location. Every detail has been attended to; from the beautiful chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, and flexible island, to the intimate landscaped paver brick patio. The spacious living room features a wood burning fireplace and is an ideal place to relax or entertain guests. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry on the upper level. The flexible first floor has a full bath and family room that doubles beautifully as a guest or 4th bedroom. There's even a built-in Elfa desk in the closet. Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, Farmer's Market, Ridgeland Commons and Metra (UP West) Line. New HVAC in 2020 (10 yr transferable warranty), new wood floors in living room in 2017, new stackable washer/dryer in 2021, new brick paver driveway in 2021.

For open house information, contact Matthew Lakoma, Touchstone Group LLC at 872-225-2008

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJjsW_0dXYnLo700

1900 West Norwood Street, Chicago, 60606

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Townhouse | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice and Cozy 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath front unit townhome with nice green front back yard makes it feel like a single-family home on a tree-lined street. In great condition with basement brand new windows. No monthly association fees. Good location/city opportunity for a starter or investor. Close to public transportations with steps to daily life necessities, shops, amenities, Lake Shore Dr. with short distance to Downtown, major roads and Interstates.

For open house information, contact Mark Ahmad, Century 21 Affiliated at 773-465-4200

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

