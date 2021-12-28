Check out these townhomes for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) These Detroit townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1902 Hyde Park, Detroit, 48207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1973

North Park Cooperative – Monthly Coop Association of $793 includes: property taxes, insurance, grounds maintenance, gas, water, furnace/appliance maintenance. Minutes from downtown, eastern market, midtown. Completely updated three bedroom – 1 ½ bath townhouse with a totally renovated lower level including an abundance of storage (this is NOT a basement!) as well as a huge brick paver patio (gazebo stays) extending living space early spring until late fall. Completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Powder room and full bath updated too. Hardwood floors on the main level. Pets are allowed… Mortgages financing is now available through National Cooperative Bank www.ncb.coop/tgaines.

For open house information, contact Donna Stoner, Bolton-Johnston Assoc. of G.P. at 313-884-6400

1033 Hampton Circle, Detroit, 48207 2 Beds 2 Baths | $372,990 | Townhouse | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in None

Youll love living in this expertly designed 2 bedroom town home all wrapped up in 1,331 sqft! This home features a charming entry living level with a foyer, flex space and an attached garage. A main level layout meticulously balances styles and function with an open living space for entertaining along with an outdoor deck space. The bedroom level showcases two large bedrooms with walk-in closet(s) and an option to add a second full bathroom making each bedroom a private suite. Also conveniently located on the bedroom level is a great laundry space

For open house information, contact The Townes at Pullman Parc Robertson Brothers

1991 Hyde Park Road, Detroit, 48207 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Townhouse | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Best kept secret in Downtown Detroit!! Hyde Park is a community that offers all benefits of living in the city, with access to unique features only found in this area. A marvel of Mid-Century Modern architecture, complemented by picturesque greenspaces and thoughtful landscaping, which create a peaceful setting typically never associated with city living. Adjacent to the Dequindre Cut, walking distance to the heart of the city, Eastern Market, the Riverfront, and Lafayette Park. Easy access to: Gratiot, Woodward, I-75, 96, 94 and the Lodge, makes any commute quick and convenient. Surrounded by new builds and improved infrastructure, including the new Rivertown Market opening soon, guarantee that prices will only increase. This is true, stress-free living without having to worry about any maintenance, repairs, high taxes or insurance. Association Fees include: Insurance, Property Taxes, Maintenance, Repairs, Xfinitiy Wifi (internet) and Cable, Trash, Water, Grounds Maintenance.

For open house information, contact David Hicks, Community Choice Realty Inc at 248-729-0011

25736 Salem, Roseville, 48066 2 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Welcome to Roseville Townhouse Co-Ops! Beautifully updated 2 story Roseville CO-OP with one of the best fenced-in yards and landscaping in the complex. 2 spacious bedrooms with 1 and a half bathrooms. Kitchen features updated flooring, cabinets, and backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement for additional storage or entertaining with newer furnace (2016) and central air (2017) and brand new hot water heater (2021). Parking spot 25 (right outside the front door!) assigned to the unit. Owner occupants only, buyer must be approved by the association with minimum income $21,600 annually and minimum credit score 620. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Shawn Sturdivent, Keller Williams Realty Lakeside at 586-532-0500