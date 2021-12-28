Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

(Cleveland, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cleveland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19170 Naumann Ave, Euclid, 44119 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Calling all Investors. This home is tailored for the right investor to add his or her final touches. A little TLC will make this home perfect for the right family. Newer windows, hot water tank and furnace makes the deal much sweeter. First floor features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Third floor offers two bonus rooms. Spacious unfinished basement with an extra bonus room. Property is being sold as-is.

4419 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, 44113 4 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to this large colonial in the heart of Ohio City. Attention investors, and owner occupants looking for a move-in home that you can live in and work on at the same time. Furnace, hot water tank, plumbing and electrical all in great working order. Newer windows and siding. Tall ceilings. Immediate equity to be made here! Large back yard with 2 car garage that just needs some tlc and sprucing up. First floor master bedroom. Walking distance to all the great Ohio City amenities and just doors from an adorable icecream shop. Easy access to all major freeways and just minutes away from downtown Cleveland. Bring your personal touches to make this one your home sweet home, or choose to remodel as an investment in this great real estate market. It's a win win here!

387 East 152Nd St, Cleveland, 44110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great income producing property with a 10 year tenant that pays on time! Call for more info right away!

23350 Ivan Ave, Euclid, 44123 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Euclid Cape Cod...Corner Lot With Spacious Yard...Hardwood Floors...1 Car Detached Garage...Make This Your New Home Or Investment!

