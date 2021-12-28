House hunt Lincoln: See what’s on the market now

(Lincoln, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6048 Las Verdes Lane, Lincoln, 68523 3 Beds 3 Baths | $353,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Remington Homes' Dakota floor plan which is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story home. This home has an attached 3 stall garage. Open floor plan. Kitchen features a center island and pantry. White cabinets, trim and interior door throughout the home. Luxury vinyl planking on the entire main floor. Direct vent fireplace in the great room. Combination mud room / laundry room with half bath off the garage. All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd level. The master suite has a private 3/4 bath with double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Patio.

620 N 70Th Street, Lincoln, 68505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Eastborough Investment Property available now!! Don't miss out on this easy to maintain 3 bed, 1 bath home that features over 1000 sq ft. and is a short distance from the meadowlane shopping center and O St. You'll find convenient one level living with a sizable fenced back yard, low maintenance vinyl siding, 2019 vinyl windows and 5 year old roof. Call today to schedule a showing!!

1125 S 89Th Street, Lincoln, 68520 6 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,817 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready with 2,134 square feet finished on the main level and 1,763 finish basement, you will have over 3,800 square feet of living space! You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA

2829 Jameson N, Lincoln, 68516 2 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Townhouse | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1990

***CANCELLED OPEN HOUSE*** 12/19 Great location on this walk out ranch townhome. Pretty backyard setting looking out over open commons area. 2 plus 1 non-conforming in basement, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings give spacious feeling, generous size rooms & large closets add to the appeal. Walkout basement offers storage beyond belief with a nice living area, non-conforming bedroom & bathroom. New HVAC system, water heater & water softener are a major improvement on this property. Please take a look today!

