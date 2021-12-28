House hunting in Portland? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Portland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Portland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1240 Nw Hoyt St 5, Portland, 97209 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Condominium | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Move quickly to claim this top-floor north facing, 2 level penthouse located in the Modern Confectionery Loft building. Upgrades throughout the space, high end finishes blend the historic architecture of this classic early 1900's building with modern finishes. Natural light coming from all four sides gives the second level an open and airy feel. Step out onto the 480 sq ft wrap-around deck to relax and take in the 180 degree views. Restaurants, bars and shopping all within blocks of your door.

2309 Sw 1St Ave 1242, Portland, 97201 2 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Condominium | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Open Sunday 1-3 12/12. 12th floor north end unit in the Madison Tower with incredible views of the City, Williamette River & both Mt. Hood & Mt. St. Helens. Open & light floor plan leads to two view balconies great for entertaining. Gas fireplace in Living room, all new appliances, carpets, window covering installed in 2016.. Storage unit & deeded parking space. 53 guest parking spots, no rental cap ,pet friendly, indoor & outdoor pools,2 workout rooms. Unbelievable amenities. On MAX & Bus line

900 Ne 81St Ave 309, Portland, 97213 0 Bed 1 Bath | $189,900 | Condominium | 529 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Rare Corner Unit Studio at the Lofts at Milepost 5 Condominiums. Step into a bright, open living space with large windows that cast light through the open floorplan.Modern design, tall ceilings,wallpapered accent wall and hard wood flooring.The kitchen includes all appliances and open shelving and bar/table.Flourishing art community with communal spaces and gallery,Shared rooftop deck w/ stunning views,Community garden,indoor bike parking,laundry facilities.Deeded basement storage space.

1529 Se Hawthorne Blvd 104, Portland, 97214 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 778 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Welcome home to Aberdeen Condominiums! This light filled home features beautiful wood floors, a gorgeous new tile bathroom floor, & an updated kitchen. Enjoy the easy access Hawthorne shopping & dining right at your front door! HOA includes garbage, sewer, water & exterior maintenance. Storage room & laundry in basement.

