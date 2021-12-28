ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

House hunting in Portland? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Portland Report
Portland Report
 1 day ago

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Portland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Portland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqZiG_0dXYn9Ie00

1240 Nw Hoyt St 5, Portland, 97209

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Condominium | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Move quickly to claim this top-floor north facing, 2 level penthouse located in the Modern Confectionery Loft building. Upgrades throughout the space, high end finishes blend the historic architecture of this classic early 1900's building with modern finishes. Natural light coming from all four sides gives the second level an open and airy feel. Step out onto the 480 sq ft wrap-around deck to relax and take in the 180 degree views. Restaurants, bars and shopping all within blocks of your door.

For open house information, contact Evan Denhart, Living Room Realty at 503-719-5588

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21309615)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HePcX_0dXYn9Ie00

2309 Sw 1St Ave 1242, Portland, 97201

2 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Condominium | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Open Sunday 1-3 12/12. 12th floor north end unit in the Madison Tower with incredible views of the City, Williamette River & both Mt. Hood & Mt. St. Helens. Open & light floor plan leads to two view balconies great for entertaining. Gas fireplace in Living room, all new appliances, carpets, window covering installed in 2016.. Storage unit & deeded parking space. 53 guest parking spots, no rental cap ,pet friendly, indoor & outdoor pools,2 workout rooms. Unbelievable amenities. On MAX & Bus line

For open house information, contact Kristin Gillis, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 503-430-0464

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21331229)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ok9zY_0dXYn9Ie00

900 Ne 81St Ave 309, Portland, 97213

0 Bed 1 Bath | $189,900 | Condominium | 529 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Rare Corner Unit Studio at the Lofts at Milepost 5 Condominiums. Step into a bright, open living space with large windows that cast light through the open floorplan.Modern design, tall ceilings,wallpapered accent wall and hard wood flooring.The kitchen includes all appliances and open shelving and bar/table.Flourishing art community with communal spaces and gallery,Shared rooftop deck w/ stunning views,Community garden,indoor bike parking,laundry facilities.Deeded basement storage space.

For open house information, contact Bethann Prittie, John L. Scott NE Portland at 503-230-8600

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21671131)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMuTN_0dXYn9Ie00

1529 Se Hawthorne Blvd 104, Portland, 97214

1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 778 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Welcome home to Aberdeen Condominiums! This light filled home features beautiful wood floors, a gorgeous new tile bathroom floor, & an updated kitchen. Enjoy the easy access Hawthorne shopping & dining right at your front door! HOA includes garbage, sewer, water & exterior maintenance. Storage room & laundry in basement.

For open house information, contact Mark Charlesworth, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21515996)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Top condo units for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Mid-Century home w/ new composition roof, deck & gas water heater! Eco-friendly LVP throughout the main level, new carpet on the lower level and
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy