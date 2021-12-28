Check out these houses for sale in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Looking for a house in Philadelphia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Philadelphia listings:

29 Walton Way, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,620 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

1527 South Patton Street, Philadelphia, 19146 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Great opportunity to own a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath in South Philadelphia. Hardwood floors in great condition. Good for the savvy investor. ARV at good values. Schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Constance Johnson, NextHome Virtue Realty at 610-624-3599

456 North 50Th Street, Philadelphia, 19139 3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Completely Renovated from Top to Bottom. Walk into the beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an open concept. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor of the home. On the main level you will find a living room with built in fireplace, half bath, full kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Owners Suite also has a built in fireplace. The fully finished basement has another full bathroom. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, shops and eateries.

For open house information, contact Constance Johnson, NextHome Virtue Realty at 610-624-3599

768 Putnam Boulevard, Wallingford, 19086 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to 768 Putnam Blvd! A very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Wallingford PA. Being on the first floor, makes it ideal for anyone not huge on the step scene. Walking in, the main room, dining room and kitchen are sure to give it an open-concept feel. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. Down the hall, there is a full bathroom which has been very well maintained over the years. Two generously sized bedrooms to finish the main floor. Plenty of closet space in the bedrooms, hallway and main entrance. This unit has a basement as well. In addition to the washer, dryer and water heater being in the basement, there is plenty of room for storage. Basement has its own separate entrance, unlike most condos where you share that space. Schedule a tour today!

For open house information, contact Shane Gilfoy, NextHome Synergy at 610-633-5733