Owning a home in Pleasanton is within reach with one of these condos

(PLEASANTON, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Pleasanton condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

6162 Civic Terrace Ave, Newark, 94560 2 Beds 2 Baths | $609,000 | Condominium | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Angela Franco - 510-709-7841 - Looking for that perfect Condominium Community that is in the perfect location and is absolutely move in Ready? This one is it folks!Completely upgraded with Quartz Countertops, SS Double Oven, New Luxury Engineered waterproof vinyl plank flooring with custom basemolding through out. Large Tub in the Master suite to soak in , Washer & Dryer in Unit that is only a little more than a Year NEW! Large Serenesetting Patio to Relax in, Community Hot Tub and Rental Facilities for your larger gatherings. and Much Much More! Steps away from NewarkLibrary and Local Park! Close to 880,680,84, & Bart! Minutes away from Shopping and Dinning at Newpark Mall and AutoMall. Lot's of OutdoorFun at Coyote Hills and Ardenwood Farms. Do not miss out on this one folks, for it will not last long!

For open house information, contact Angela Franco, Intero Real Estate Services at 925-621-6200

25231 Whitman St 102, Hayward, 94544 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This lovely End unit with spacious bedrooms. 2 story townhouse layout ((no one on the top or bottom), built in 2007 has great character, laminate floor thru-out, granite counters, tile floor and gas stove in kitchen, inside laundry closet. With lots of natural light. One car garage and one designated parking. There is a decent size storage room. No HOA fee, managed by owners. Close to BART, public transportation, Easy Access to Hwys 880, 580

For open house information, contact Laura Flores, Compass at 650-434-8014

34800 Starling Dr, Union City, 94587 2 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Condominium | 903 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Paul Litvinchuk - 510-750-8380 - Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Levels Condo in Union City with Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Public Transportation, BART & Other Conveniences...Fresh Interior Paint...Living Room...Updated Kitchen Includes Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Counters, Smooth-top Stove, Refrigerator & Pantry...Dining Area...2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath Upstairs...Primary Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & Built-in Vanity...Updates in Bathroom...Forced Air Heating...Community Laundry...1 Covered Parking Space + 1 Driveway Parking Area...Community Swimming Pool & Clubhouse.

For open house information, contact Paul Litvinchuk, Litvinchuk Real Estate at 510-351-2200

2755 Country Drive, Fremont, 94536 1 Bed 1 Bath | $389,000 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Rhonda Povlak - Agt: 925-200-0418 - Affordable and adorable located in central Fremont. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, patio, dining room, updated kitchen, top floor, elevator building, 1 assigned parking space covered, plenty of guest parking, no rental restrictions, light and bright. Community association provides pool, laundry, club house, and green belt. Great location within walking distance to Whole Foods, shopping, and restaurants. Access to BART, bus line, and freeways. Top Fremont schools.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Povlak, Windermere Diablo Realty at 925-933-9300