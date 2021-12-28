Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Walnut Creek’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Walnut Creek, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1404 Via Loma, Walnut Creek, 94598 3 Beds 2 Baths | $900,000 | Townhouse | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Ellen E Osmundson - Agt: 925-890-4276 - Sought after townhouse in the highly desirable and beautiful San Marco community. Property is in move-in condition. High ceiling living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are all on the same level a few steps up from entrance. Double pane windows throughout. Garage level is a few steps down. Inside laundry is on garage level. Washer and dryer are included in the sale. Plenty of storage. New interior paint. There is a bonus room below the kitchen, access is from raised foundation. It's perfect for a wine cellar. Easy care private backyard has a deck for your outdoor enjoyment. It feels like a single family home. You'll have to come see it to appreciate it. There are three community pools. It's near parks and trails, freeways and BART, shops and downtown Walnut Creek. Top rated schools: Bancroft Elementary, Foothill Middle, Northgate High School. Excellent neighbors.

For open house information, contact Ellen Osmundson, Windermere Diablo Realty at 925-933-9300

3615 Northwood, Concord, 94520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Townhouse | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Kelley Krock - Agt: 925-580-7816 - Fantastic starter home in a convenient, central location with views of open green space! This two-story townhome offers dual pane windows, fresh neutral paint throughout, glorious marble flooring and newer carpets on the second floor. You will love the great layout downstairs with a large family room featuring a cozy gas fireplace, a good- sized, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinets plus a breakfast bar peninsula that is adjoined to the dining area. There is a large slider that leads to the private rear patio with above ground jacuzzi. Upstairs are sleeping quarters with two large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and updated bathrooms. Great community offering a sparking pool, clubhouse, and tennis/basketball court with close . Low HOA with water and garbage incuded, additional storage and 1 covered parking spot. Look no further....

For open house information, contact Kelley Krock, Redfin at 877-973-3346

168 Laurel Knoll Drive, Martinez, 94553 3 Beds 3 Baths | $745,640 | Townhouse | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - Historic Martinez, one of California’s first towns, once served as a ferryboat transit point for miners on their way to the gold fields in the mid-1800s. Tucked against beautiful open space, Martinez offers stunning walking, hiking, and biking trails through the hills and along the waterfront. The waterfront’s premium bocce ball courts are also host to the country’s largest bocce federation. Just steps away are the newly built Skate Park, Softball Fields, Yacht Club, and the Martinez Waterfront Amphitheater.A great location for commuters, Martinez is ideally located between 680 and Highway 4. Come tour our Alhambra floor plan: 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, nice view from the balcony. Find your perfect home at Muir Heights in Martinez!

For open house information, contact Daisy Finazzo, Discovery Realty Inc. at 888-414-6637

1048 62Nd Street, Oakland, 94608 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,095,001 | Townhouse | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daniel M Winkler - 510-421-4528 - Price Improvement and Transparent Pricing! Offers as presented! Spectacular new construction in fabulous NOBE! Bathed in natural sunlight, 1048 62nd Street, #A is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury townhome. At nearly 1,500 square feet of brand new construction, this home is the first of five to be released for sale! Offering three bedrooms, two and a half baths, this brand new home will delight you. With high attention to detail, lovely designer finishes, gorgeous tile selections, beautiful hardwood floors, quartz counters, gourmet stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space and an attached garage, this home is certain to please. Oh, and did I mention the sunlight? This home has it in abundance!

For open house information, contact Daniel Winkler, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200