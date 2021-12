Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Manhattan area:

5455 Sylvan Avenue, Bronx, 10471 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,600 Square Feet | Built in 1929

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD 3- FAMILY!!! WON'T LAST LONG! PERFECT PROJECT FOR BUILDER AND DEVELOPER . SELLER ALREADY HAS A APPROVED PERMIT AND PLAN TO BUILD THREE FAMILY FROM CITY EVEN THOUGH ZONED FOR 1-2 FAM. THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN AN AMAZING TREE-LINED STREET JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE PARK IN NORTH RIVERDALE .AFTER CONSTRUCTION COMP, YOU ARE LOOKING AT OVER $1.2M. CASH/REHAB/CONSTRUCTION/HARD-MONEY LOAN WILL BE REQUIRED. **COPY OF APPROVED PLAN AND PERMIT UPON REQUEST***

For open house information, contact Thinley Yangkyi, Real Broker NY LLC at 855-450-0442

113-05 Jewel Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375 4 Beds 4 Baths | $3,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Excellent 1 Family Cape cod in Heart of Forest Hill with 4 Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room,3.5 Bath. Full Finished Basement with utility and Laundry Room. Well maintained Property, Great Location. Shopping and Transportation close by.

For open house information, contact Ariba Tariq, Cross Island Realty One Inc at 718-831-0100

161-30 89Th Street, Howard Beach, 11414 6 Beds 3 Baths | $859,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

PERFECTLY POSITIONED MID BLOCK LOCATION IN DESIRABLE ROCKWOOD PARK. THIS HUGE (27 X 50) 11 ROOM,5-6 BR, 2 1/2 BATH HIGH RANCH ON A 40 X 100 LOT HAS ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WOULD LOVE TO CALL HOME. ELEVATED FRONT STEP ENTRY ALLOWS EASY INTERIOR ACCESS TO BOTH 1ST & 2ND FLOOR. EXTRA SPACIOUS AND FLOWING LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL MAKE LARGE FAMILIES AND ENTERTAINING A CINCH. FIRST FLOOR WITH ITS ADDITIONAL 2 SEPARATE OUTSIDE ENTRANCES IS SET UP NICELY FOR YOUR EXTENDED FAMILY. IT FEATURES A SUMMER KITCHEN, FULL BATH, LIVING ROOM AND 2-3 BR'S. COULD ALSO BE A WONDERFUL HOME OFFICE OPTION. SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO A PRIVATE ,COMPLETLY PVC FENCED SUN DRENCHED YARD, GREAT FOR OUTDOOR SUMMER FUN. STORAGE ATTIC, CENTRAL AC, MONEY SAVING SOLAR PANELS, HARD WOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE ALL ADD TO THE ALLURE. CONVENIENT LOCATION NEAR CROSS BAY BLVD WITH ALL IT'S DINING, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS.

For open house information, contact John O Kane, O Kane Realty at 718-779-1111

548 Powell Street, Brooklyn, 11212 3 Beds 1 Bath | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Linden Blvd Vicinity 1 Family, solid brick 3 bedroom duplex with modern eat in kitchen, dining area, and finished basement. Features Large backyard, private drive. Very Close to shops and restaurants as well as Livonia Park and Floyd Patterson Ballfields. Transportation is easy using 2,3,4, and L trains. Will not last. $599,000

For open house information, contact Carl Gentles, H P Greenfield Real Estate LTD at 718-338-3380