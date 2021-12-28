ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Homes for sale in Bronx: New listings

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 1 day ago

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Bronx listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ah6ZA_0dXYn27Z00

1650 Astor Ave., Bronx, 10469

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Call the Prestige Realty Network phone number below to see this home at : seven one eight-five one eight- one, one, four zero. The first and most exceptional home in Pelham Gardens is now for sale .Exceptional authentic English Tudor located on gated private grounds with mature plantings, large rooms, in ground sprinklers, corner property situated on 4 lots, with large private patio. This home features high ceilings, oak wood floors and new energy star windows throughout. Two wood burning fireplaces, finished basement , 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage. Proof of funds, and/ or pre-approval required to view property.This home is a one of a kind, needs some updating according to taste . Located in the heart of Pelham Gardens, near Einstein School of Medicine, Calvary, Jacoby and Einstein/Montefiore Hospitals.Serious inquiries only, will entertain all offers. Close to major highways which easily and quickly lead to NYC, Queens, L.I., Westchester. PLEASE CALL LISTING OFFICE DIRECTLY to view this home! A true "must see".

For open house information, contact Ann Luongo, Prestige Realty Network LLC at 718-518-1420

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10728994)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3vVi_0dXYn27Z00

3152 Randall Avenue, Bronx, 10465

4 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great Corner Duplex Ready To Move Into a Single-family Home plus Room for in Laws. Walking Distance to Water. Home has been refreshed ready for you to move right in! The first floor offers an open concept with a living room, dining room, and kitchen. When you get upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the lower level, you will find the utility room with a washer and dryer, a storage room, and the In-Law walk-out apartment equipped with a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette Express Bus, a block away from Bus Transportation and close to major highways.

For open house information, contact Felix J. Hernandez, Real Broker NY LLC at 855-450-0442

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6158277)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkVYf_0dXYn27Z00

92 Forest Ave, Paramus, 07652

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,890 Square Feet | Built in 2000

home office in Paramus close to shopping, schools, transportation ,van Sun park, large house on huge lot back to lock in 2 acres property, great for any professional live in and work from you home, need upgrades. Located 20 min from GWB.Location,location,location, also available for short term furnished rent.

For open house information, contact Valentina Aved, TBR Group LLC at 201-838-4838

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11032672)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk2JD_0dXYn27Z00

2059 Homer Avenue, Bronx, 10473

3 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This beautifully upgraded semi-detached home provides 3/4 bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a beautiful kitchen. The lower level has been finished and contains a family room, a bedroom, a bath, and a kitchenette. There is a spacious backyard perfect for entertainment and parking at the front of the house with a 2 car driveway. Conientitly located in a nice quiet residential area which is close to public transportation and a shopping area.

For open house information, contact Joseph Sclafani III, Joyce Realty Corp at 845-735-7100

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6157778)

See more property details

The Bronx Beacon

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’re on the market for a home in Bronx, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
Comments / 0

