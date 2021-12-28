Check out these houses for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brooklyn area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Brooklyn listings:

13 Nova Court, Brooklyn, 11229 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1925

We are pleased to introduce this Gerritsen Beach triple mint beauty. This sprawling home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central air-conditioning, state of the art kitchen that features white quartz counter tops. There are high end stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The 3 bathrooms are state of the art; European design. There is a decorative fireplace in the living room; and house is simply a gem! The area is zoned for the prestigious PS 277 elementary school and there are beautiful fields and local library for families.

For open house information, contact Lee S Wasserman, Bergen Basin Realty LLC at 718-787-4110

535 Beach 136Th Street, Brooklyn, 11694 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,402 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 42x100 all brick house features a new eat in kitchen , 4 nicely sized bedrooms , 3 1/2 bathrooms, full finished basement with bathroom, long private driveway plus a garage. must see.

For open house information, contact Annette Farina, Belle Harbor Realty at 718-945-1801

983 E 43Rd Street, Midwood, 11210 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A well-maintained detached one-family house in excellent condition. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom and 1 Half Bathroom, an eat-in kitchen with granite, a lovely sunroom, hardwood floors throughout, a full finished basement with high ceilings, Private Driveway. Close to Buses, schools, shops, and all other amenities/community. A MUST-SEE! Don't Miss Out!!

For open house information, contact Khorshed Alam, Exit Realty Prime at 718-262-0205

33 Harrison St, Staten Island, 10304 4 Beds 3 Baths | $669,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1899

ANCHORED ON ONE OF STATEN ISLANDS MOST HISTORICAL STREETS DISPLAYS THIS MODERN YET CLASSICAL COLONIAL. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2015 THIS HOME IS TRULY BROWNSTONE STYLE LIVING RIGHT HERE IN STATEN ISLAND. LEGAL 2-FAMILY 4 BEDROOM POSSIBLY 5 MAIN UNIT OVER OVERSIZED GROUND LEVEL STUDIO ! 3 TOTAL BATHS! 10 FT CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME. RECESSED LIGHTING. OAK FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE COMPLIMENT THE EXPOSED BRICK ACCENTS. EXTRA LARGE WINDOWS SUN DRENCH THE SPACE - FOCAL POINT ORIGINAL FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM! FORMAL DINING ROOM AWAITS DINNER PARTIES. CHEFS KITCHEN WITH AMPLE COUNTER SPACE. SEPERATE BEDROOMS FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. MAIN BATH FEATURES SUBWAY TILE AND CLAW FOOT TUB. 4TH LEVEL ENCOMPASSES UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF NYC/NJ HARBOR. WALKING DISTANCE TO CAFE'S , RESTURANT'S SHOPS AND TRANSPORTATION WILL MAKE YOUR NEW HOME TRANSITION A BREEZE....

For open house information, contact Francis Shearon, CORNERSTONE REALTY at 718-447-8100