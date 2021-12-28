Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

(Fairfield, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

35 Margherita Lawn, Stratford, 06615 3 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Spectacular and unique are just two of the words to describe this very special property.You can enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound every day from almost every window in this home.From the perfectly manicured yard to the designer inspired interior this home should be in a magazine.The owners have lovingly remodeled the entire home.The living room boasts a fireplace that was built with stone hand picked from the beach and a bay window with a view of the expansive grass esplanade in front of the home with the water beyond.The wall of windows surrounding the dining area is a sight to behold. You will never want to get up from the table.The gourmet chef's kitchen is top notch with Quartzite counters, recessed lighting, Wolf double ovens, Thermador induction cooktop, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Bosch dw and microwave all with the amazing view.The first floor Main bedroom is adjacent to a full bath which also has the laundry.The second floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Bedroom #2 is currently being used as an office where you can sit at your desk and stare across the sound.The 3rd bedroom offers a cedar closet.Driftwood stained hardwood floors throughout main levels of house. The ll offers more storage and a finished rec room with a built in bar.The rear yard is an entertaining dream.Inground heated pool with lighting includes Polaris robot cleaner. The 1 car garage can also be used as a cabana.This property has Park Blvd. views without the taxes or flood insurance!

For open house information, contact Tracy S Perry, Real Estate Two at 203-926-1122

784 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, 06605 3 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Grab a little piece of Black Rock while you still can!!! This single family house sits on a corner lot with a detached garage that has been made into finished room space. The main house offers an enclosed front porch (current owner is using this space for a green house) The front entrance leads you to the living room, this room has been split to accommodate a first floor bedroom with shower facilities. There is an eat in kitchen and a first floor full bath. The second level offer three additional bedroom and a full bath. The lower level is partially finished with a half bath. Beautiful grounds with mature plantings including fruit trees. Easy commute to shopping, restaurants and highways and with in walking distance to the beach. Don't miss this opportunity!!!! great rental property or owner occupied "Watch your equity grow"

For open house information, contact Nina Nyrop, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

108 Aspetuck Trail, Shelton, 06484 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Condominium | 2,656 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Easy living in this spacious Aspetuck Village townhome. Unit offers 1 car attached garage and no steps to the front door. Foyer has tile floor and coat closet. Kitchen has tile floor and backsplash, granite counters, center island and Stainless Steel appliances. Formal dining room has hardwood floor and plenty of room for a large table and buffet. Living room has hardwood floor, fireplace and atrium doors to the sunroom. The sunroom has a vaulted ceiling, tons of light and a door to rear stairs. There is a full bath on the main level along with the laundry closet, storage closet and door to garage. The second floor has 2 large bedrooms each with its own full bath and plenty of closet space. The lower level has a finished rec room, bedroom with 2 closets, cedar closet and door to rear yard. This unit has a convenient location close to the complex entrance.

For open house information, contact Tracy S Perry, Real Estate Two at 203-926-1122

6210 Main Street, Trumbull, 06611 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Great Long Hill Location. Has Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Kitchen, 2C Garage, Enclosed Breezeway. Located close to town and mass transit. The roof does not leak and the house interior needs only a fresh coat of paint and some updating. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen, living room with working wood fireplace and an enclosed sun porch and attached 2 car door garage. There is a bedroom with another spare room on the 2nd floor along with a half bathroom with skylight. The basement is partially finished with laundry, two rooms, and playroom another 900 Square feet to use as storage or get it inspected and finished and have useable living space.

For open house information, contact Derek Greene, The Greene Realty Group at 877-222-0621