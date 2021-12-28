Take a look at these Phoenix condominiums on the market now

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Phoenix condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Phoenix condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1720 E Thunderbird Road Unit 2072, Phoenix, 85022 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 886 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Cliffs Community; larger end unit freshly painted, dual panewindows, vaulted ceilings, newer slider doors that open to a large covered patio, beautiful plantation shutters throughout, newer air conditioner 2020, newer water heater 2020, inside laundry. Two pools, along with recreation and work outroom. Close proximity to hiking trail, restaurants, and shopping. Schedule your showing today. Welcome home.

3500 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, 85251 2 Beds 1 Bath | $5,500 | Condominium | 934 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome your fully furnished private villa w/ golf course view! Excellent location central to everything great Scottsdale has to offer. This comfortable and modern condo has it all. Two bedrooms 1 bath full kitchen with granite countertops, travertine floors, and in unit washer/dryer. Community contains two pools and spas, BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga studio, laundry facility, and more. Furniture includes: 1 King sized bed, 1 Queen sized bed recliner, night stands, and Roku enabled smart TVs to connect all your favorite media apps. Large sectional furniture in living room with big screen TV and Blu-ray smart device. Kitchen has all the essentials including stove, oven, microwave, coffee maker, granite countertops, and sink. This cutie awaits your arrival. Season rates will apply. $5,500 per month for November thru April.

2402 E Esplanade Lane Unit Ph4, Phoenix, 85016 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Condominium | 3,054 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Rare opportunity to enjoy Penthouse Luxury in an award-winning building. VIEWS,VIEWS This home has all the feature comforts and amenities you would want, cloaked in breathtaking 11th floor Penthouse views of the mountains, golf course and city lights. This home offers luxury living with elegant finishes and the ease of a condo lifestyle. Stone floors and countertops,high end fixtures and appliances, expansive master suite and the perfect floor plan for entertaining create a welcoming home. The world-class building amenities include rooftop infinity pool, fitness center, club room, valet parking and 24-hour security. With a PRIME location in the heart of Phoenix, the property boasts proximity to the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, The Biltmore Fashion Center, fine dining and mi to the Sky Harbor Airport. This spectacular Penthouse provides urban living at its finest. 3 PARKING SPACES & HUGE STORAGE!!!

