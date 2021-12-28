These houses are for sale in Dallas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Dallas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39awQ7_0dXYmv6i00

2219 Cochran Street, Irving, 75062

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This newly built home won't last. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths, (master down), media room, game room, separate shower, separate tub, rod iron spindles, large laundry room, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Too many upgrades to name. Plenty parking spaces. MOTIVATED SELLER. ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED! Seller is willing to paint the outside before closing.

For open house information, contact Twonya Madlock, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14672256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFn5X_0dXYmv6i00

2606 Roanoke Avenue, Dallas, 75235

3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Great investment opportunity in the changing medical district. Minutes from Downtown Dallas. Foundation and plumbing recently repaired (March 2021), new electrical wiring has also been added (July 2021). Home being sold as is. Do not enter without an agent being present.

For open house information, contact Christopher Dominguez, Keller Williams Lonestar DFW at 817-795-2500

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14729231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3Nq7_0dXYmv6i00

1524 Murray Drive, Garland, 75042

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Starter home with spacious backyard for the whole family to enjoy. 3BD, 1BA home in a great location.

For open house information, contact Carlos Rodriguez, Loyal Vets, Inc. at 214-301-3707

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14661692)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob0Sw_0dXYmv6i00

2827 Marburg Street, Dallas, 75215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Take a look at this BRAND NEW HOME! A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage within minutes of Fair Park and a short scooter or bike ride from Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. Quick access to major highways and central to almost everything in Dallas. With this home you get quality AND affordability. Home offers open concept with private work area. Split Bedrooms with modern finishes. Home is currently under construction but will be ready by Thanksgiving! Come be part of this growing and transforming neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Scottie Smith, Scottie Smith & Associates at 214-814-0702

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701497)

See more property details

