These houses are for sale in Dallas

2219 Cochran Street, Irving, 75062 4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This newly built home won't last. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths, (master down), media room, game room, separate shower, separate tub, rod iron spindles, large laundry room, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Too many upgrades to name. Plenty parking spaces. MOTIVATED SELLER. ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED! Seller is willing to paint the outside before closing.

2606 Roanoke Avenue, Dallas, 75235 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Great investment opportunity in the changing medical district. Minutes from Downtown Dallas. Foundation and plumbing recently repaired (March 2021), new electrical wiring has also been added (July 2021). Home being sold as is. Do not enter without an agent being present.

1524 Murray Drive, Garland, 75042 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Starter home with spacious backyard for the whole family to enjoy. 3BD, 1BA home in a great location.

2827 Marburg Street, Dallas, 75215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Take a look at this BRAND NEW HOME! A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage within minutes of Fair Park and a short scooter or bike ride from Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. Quick access to major highways and central to almost everything in Dallas. With this home you get quality AND affordability. Home offers open concept with private work area. Split Bedrooms with modern finishes. Home is currently under construction but will be ready by Thanksgiving! Come be part of this growing and transforming neighborhood.

