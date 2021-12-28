Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlanta

(Atlanta, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Atlanta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3947 Veracruz Court, Decatur, 30034 5 Beds 4 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,522 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looks are deceiving! This house is much larger than appears. This is all original floor plan with no additions! Spread out with family with two family rooms and five bedrooms. Large yard. NO HOA! Present your BEST offer on the initial offer. We will NOT be calling for highest and best offers. Offers are due by Monday, Nov 8th, 8am.

309 Goodson Lane Nw, Atlanta, 30309 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Townhouse | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This charming townhome is nestled in the heart of Atlanta with easy access to 75, 85 and the Buford Connector to 400! What will you do with all the time saved not battling traffic? How about a relaxing walk on the Northside Beltline with the pup or a nice glass of wine on your private deck with wooded backdrop. This 3 bedroom townhome offers open concept living, oversized closets, generous primary suite, 2 car garage and all appliances convey.

2704 Humphries Street, East Point, 30344 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Beautiful ranch style on one of the best streets in Jefferson Park! This lovely home boasts a sun-filled living room & spacious dining room with gleaming hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with tile floor & backsplash, den or office with outside entry, private owner's suite with ensuite tile bath & walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms with hardwood floors. Basement is protected by a waterproofing system and has a 3rd bath and additional bedroom or bonus room plus lots of extra space to create a workout space or use for storage. Large, private fenced backyard is great for entertaining! Call your agent today to see this home because it will not last!

2554 Sibley Drive, Atlanta, 30324 4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Townhouse | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Fabulous 3 story End Unit Townhome, located in the gated community of Buckhead Park. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fireside family room, large open kitchen with center island, granite counters, maple cabinets and a full array of KitchenAid appliances. Original owner custom built this townhome and selected the high end upgrade package that included-lot premium, end unit, 4 additional side windows for added daylight, stacked stone fireplace, sunroom, 2 covered decks, covered patio and expanded master bedroom suite. Exterior was recently painted and owners installed new hardwood floors thru out the home. Easy access to Chastain Park & Amphitheatre, Atlantic Station and great shopping areas including Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and the famous Miami Circle Design District.

