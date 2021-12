Overkill have just announced a headlining U.S. tour set for March of next year with support coming from Prong. The 16-date run will be the first for the New Jersey thrash icons in two years as their plans for the road were cut short by the still ongoing pandemic. Overkill, who last released The Wings of War, their 19th full length, in 2019, got onstage for the first time in November earlier this year, which marked their first live performance in 609 days.

