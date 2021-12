Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, have been all the rage this year. They’re partly responsible for the massive surges in the crypto industry. NFTs are digital forms of art, like the image above that sold for $69 million back in March. Around that time, bitcoin was hitting new highs. This massive interest in NFTs allowed the market to grow swiftly in 2021. As a result, many expect this somewhat controversial blockchain-based form of art to thrive in the future. NFTs could be a staple of the future...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 HOURS AGO