The Top 10 George Strait Songs

Make way for the King of Country!

George Strait has had an undeniable impact on the country music genre ever since his debut album, Strait Country, was released in 1981. After his first album, Strait went on to release 29 more studio albums and help pioneer neotraditional country music. His popular sound pushed back against the pop influences of the Urban Cowboy craze in the 1980s, and he grounded the country music genre.

Consequently, his back-to-our-roots unmistakable style paved the way for the country artists coming up around Strait. Still leading the way, though, the Texas-born singer/songwriter currently holds the country music record for the most number-one albums and singles, gold albums, platinum albums, and multiplatinum albums. Strait only falls behind Elvis Presley and the Beatles when it comes to the most gold and platinum albums across all genres.

After over 30 years of recording, Strait bowed out of touring with his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. Now, the King is back.

Check out American Songwriter’s Top 10 Favorite George Strait songs, below.

10. “Love Without End, Amen”

9. “Troubadour”

8. “Ocean Front Property”

7. “Give It Away”

6. “Amarillo By Morning”

5. “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

4. “I Cross My Heart”

3. “The Chair”

2. “Check Yes Or No”

1. “Carrying Your Love With Me”

Photo by David McClister / Ebie Media