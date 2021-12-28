ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Top 10 George Strait Songs

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvhKX_0dXYeCXh00

Make way for the King of Country!

George Strait has had an undeniable impact on the country music genre ever since his debut album, Strait Country, was released in 1981. After his first album, Strait went on to release 29 more studio albums and help pioneer neotraditional country music. His popular sound pushed back against the pop influences of the Urban Cowboy craze in the 1980s, and he grounded the country music genre.

Consequently, his back-to-our-roots unmistakable style paved the way for the country artists coming up around Strait. Still leading the way, though, the Texas-born singer/songwriter currently holds the country music record for the most number-one albums and singles, gold albums, platinum albums, and multiplatinum albums. Strait only falls behind Elvis Presley and the Beatles when it comes to the most gold and platinum albums across all genres.

After over 30 years of recording, Strait bowed out of touring with his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. Now, the King is back.

Check out American Songwriter’s Top 10 Favorite George Strait songs, below.

10. “Love Without End, Amen”

9. “Troubadour”

8. “Ocean Front Property”

7. “Give It Away”

6. “Amarillo By Morning”

5. “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

4. “I Cross My Heart”

3. “The Chair”

2. “Check Yes Or No”

1. “Carrying Your Love With Me”

Photo by David McClister / Ebie Media

Comments / 14

Nancy McElmurray
1d ago

Love all of his songs!!! I have a history on my mother's side of the family with George's father. Maybe one day I will be able to tell him to his face. Love bunches, Nancy McElmurray

Reply
3
Bama Girl
1d ago

One of my favorite country singers...now that's real country

Reply
8
Related
Outsider.com

Norma and George Strait Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

As far as love stories go, that of country legend George Strait and his wife Norma is pretty fantastic. The two have known each other almost their entire lives, yet she’s still Strait’s number one gal. In a truly sweet throwback photo with the love of his life, Strait shared a message letting all the fans know he was celebrating today.
RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

George Strait surprises crowd with Miranda Lambert at Vegas show!

George Strait played the first of two back-to-back Vegas stops on his Strait to Vegas residency on Friday night (Dec. 3), performing to a sold-out crowd at the city's T-Mobile Arena. During his set, he treated fans to a surprise special guest: Fellow Texan Miranda Lambert hopped onstage for a duet version of "Run," Strait's hit from 2001. Lambert was giddy as she stepped into the spotlight behind the country legend, saying "That's the King right there!" and giving Strait a hug.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
US105

Remember Garth Brooks’ First No. 1 Hit?

Garth Brooks went from small-town Oklahoma boy to Nashville country superstar in the drop of a single -- okay, maybe not the first single, but definitely the second. Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989. It caught the attention of country music fans across the country and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first single released from the album, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," found its way into country radio's Top 10, but couldn't quite make it all the way to the top.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KHOU

Video: George Strait performs 'El Rey' in tribute to his 'hero' Vicente Fernández

DALLAS — King of Country George Strait paid tribute to another musical king over the weekend. Legendary ranchera singer Vicente Fernández died at 81 years old on Sunday morning. He was known as "El Rey," "Chente" or "El Charro de Huentitán" by his fans around the world and was widely respected as the king of ranchera music. He recorded more than 50 albums and has sold more than 50 million copies of his records worldwide.
DALLAS, TX
Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Time Out Global

The 30 best country songs of all time

From Patsy to Johnny, Waylon to (yes) Taylor, these are country's greatest recordings. Country music isn't all pickups, whiskey, fights and American flags. Sure, some of it is, but at its core, country's all about overcoming hardship, familial pride and heartbreak. Those values span the legacy of the genre, from Hank Williams to Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and all the way up to Lil Nas X's breakout and Orville Peck's alt country anthems. There's pop country and disco country, traditional country and outlaw country. But at its heart, all country is intertwined.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

George Strait’s 12-Acre San Antonio Mansion Finally Sells

Country music legend George Strait has finally sold his 12-acre, 7,295-square-foot, Santa Fe-style adobe mansion in San Antonio after three years. San Antonio Express-News reports that George Strait put his San Antonio home on the market in 2018 for $10 million. After taking the property off the market in 2019, the country singer eventually resisted it for several million dollars less.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Elvis Presley
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson and George Strait Perform “Country Boy” (video and song details)

Enjoy watching Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Country Boy" with Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley for an episode of CMT Giants . . . This Alan Jackson and George Strait collaboration occurred in 2008 for an episode of CMT Giants focused on Alan Jackson. This Alan Jackson hit was the third single from his album “Good Time” and was released in September 2008. In January 2009, “Country Boy” became his twenty-fifth Number One hit on the Billboard country singles charts, as well as the third straight Number One from the album.
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Worst Country Songs Of 2021 According To Travis

2021 has given country music fans quite a few great songs...and a few that weren't too great. Each year, I do a little reflecting on the country music that we were introduced to over the past twelve months, and I share with you the best and worst country songs of that year. It goes without saying that when I put out these lists, people tend to get a little heated because they don't agree with what would have made the list. We will have a difference of opinion for sure, but that's the beauty of opinions...everyone has one...and that's why there are so many options in terms of music.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Lucinda Williams Songs, Ranked

Lucinda Williams songs have been a foundation of quality songwriting for several decades. Williams kick-started her career by playing folk music around New Orleans, Louisiana before moving to Austin, Texas in the early '70s. She became a huge part of the expanding roots music scene of Austin until she moved to Los Angeles, California in 1984. There, she started to attract major-label attention. She was signed to a development deal with CBS, but they ended up passing on her since they had no idea how to market her music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amarillo#Cowboy#Music Genre
Kicker 102.5

How Vicente Fernández Influenced George Strait to Become the ‘King of Country’

George Strait could remain the unquestioned “King Of Country Music” forever. The reason? It’s not his 44 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts over 40 years. Instead, it’s how he blended country music’s iconic history with the majestic legacy of a now-deceased icon from beneath America’s southern border that has perhaps created an unparalleled standard.
CELEBRITIES
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 5 Little Jimmy Dickens Songs

James Cecil Dickens -- better known as Little Jimmy Dickens -- was a household name in the 1940s, '50s and '60s. The country singer and songwriter was as famous for his novelty songs and his fashion sense as he was for his stature (he stood 4'11" tall, hence his stage name).
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Top 12 Led Zeppelin Songs

This is no easy task. To compile any greatest hits list with Led Zeppelin songs, one could just list their first five records in order and be done with it, finishing with an all-time playlist. But that’s no fun. Let’s get surgical and cut that list down, shall we?
MUSIC
98.3 The Snake

Top 40 Rock Songs of 2021

Making music in 2021 has proved something of a feat for many artists. Even as performing live began to pick up again, the reality of releasing new work during a pandemic has taken the form of everything from archival projects to iPhone demos. For some, lockdown offered the opportunity to...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy