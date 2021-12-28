Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel share ‘exciting’ news in their relationship

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

