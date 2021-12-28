ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel share ‘exciting’ news in their relationship

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZooey Deschanel has bought some property with a Property Brother. The "New Girl" actor and boyfriend Jonathan Scott have taken their relationship to a new level by buying a home together, which the "Property Brothers" star shared on Instagram and in the brothers' Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine on...

www.today.com

Comments / 7

Michele Hancock Kramer
1d ago

I love this for you both ❤️🎆🤩Congratulations 🎉!! Enjoy Celebrating your Holidays together this year and many more!!!

Reply
3
Related
Us Weekly

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Buy ‘Magical’ L.A. Dream Home: It’s Where We’ll Spend ‘the Rest of Our Lives’

First comes love, then comes a dream home! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship: purchasing their first house as a couple. Scott, 43, detailed the duo’s journey to finding their forever home in an essay for his and brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, part of which was published on Monday, December 27. (The full Winter 2022 issue is available on January 7.)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Apartment Therapy

Zooey Deschanel’s White Living Room Has the Warmest Pops of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design, actress Zooey Deschanel certainly knows a thing or two (and dating a Property Brother can only help). She’s previously transformed her best friend’s home on an episode of “Celebrity IOU”, and earlier this year, she made her TikTok debut while showing off her gorgeous front porch setup that gives off all the cozy vibes, along with several other rooms inside her home.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Drew Scott
Ok Magazine

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Buy 'Dream Home' Together, 'Property Brothers' Star Gushes Over Watching 'The Kids Grow Up Laughing & Adventuring In The Yard'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are taking things to the next level, as they've reportedly purchased a home together. The Property Brothers star shared in an upcoming issue of Reveal that the happy couple bought a house in Los Angeles last summer and plan to make it their future family home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Brothers#Real Estate#Georgian
104.1 WIKY

Ingrid Michaelson says it’s a “dream come true” to have a Christmas duet with Zooey Deschanel

After tweeting that she wanted to do a Christmas duet with singer and Elf actress Zooey Deschanel, Ingrid Michaelson‘s wish came true this year: The two women have teamed up on a new tune called “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.” But Ingrid says make no mistake: Even though she and Zooey aren’t romantically involved — they both have boyfriends — the duet was specifically written as a love song.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Trading Spaces' Sabrina Soto Is Engaged to Dean Sheremet: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch: Brandi Glanville & Dean Sheremet on Life With Their Exes. It looks like Sabrina Soto will soon be saying yes to the dress. The Trading Spaces alum and interior designer is officially a bride-to-be after getting engaged to her boyfriend, chef Dean Sheremet, on Dec. 27—her 46th birthday. Sabrina took to Instagram a day after the proposal to share the happy news, posting a romantic selfie with Dean, 41, and a close-up of her David Alan engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Will Be Ecstatic Over Johnny Galecki’s Instagram Announcement

Christmas is almost here, and Johnny Galecki is getting everyone in the spirit with his latest project. On Thursday, The Big Bang Theory actor excitedly announced on Instagram that he lent his voice for a modern rendition of the radio show Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure. Johnny joined a star-studded cast to bring the children’s show back to life with a touch of familiarity. With more than a dozen celebrities on the Cinnamon Bear roster, folks will instantly recognize Alan Cumming as the titular character, Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus and Johnny as Fee-Fo the Giant.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

How Steve Kazee Surprised Jenna Dewan With the ‘Best Holiday Gift’

Christmas joy! Jenna Dewan received “the best holiday gift” this year from her fiancé, Steve Kazee — a fur baby. “World meet Wylie! Wylie was part of a litter rescued from the side of the street by the incredible @wagmorpets,” The Rookie actress, 41, wrote via Instagram on December 2. “He is the perfect fur baby birthday gift from @stevekazee and the best holiday gift for our family. We are in love!!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy