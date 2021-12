The Conrad Veterinary Clinic will NOT be holding a rabies vaccination clinic this year. Dogs, 6 months & older, within the Conrad city limits, ARE required to have a current rabies vaccination AND city license. The dog licenses are available at Conrad City Hall, & for $4, until the 31st of next month in January, but they'll increase come February 2022. Don't worry about a thing, cats are NOT required to be licensed, but they do require current vaccinations. I guess it's the old thing, "cats don't do what they don't want to do...

CONRAD, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO