Friendly, Knowledgeable Service (10+yrs) (Local)

Technology

The News Guard
 4 days ago

www.thenewsguard.com

The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including spoiled celery, outdated ham, filthy kitchens with standing water on the floor, mouse droppings and insect-infested fruit. One restaurant patron complained of finding a Band-Aid in his meal. The findings are among […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AutoGuide.com

Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, and Services (2022)

After combing through Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, average costs, and services, it’s easy to see why people turn to Sherpa for car shipping. With excellent customer reviews, a stress-free shipping process, and locked-in pricing, Sherpa Auto Transport has a proven track record of reliability. No matter which car shipping...
