Hendon Hooker previews playing Purdue in Music City Bowl

Tennessee will conclude its 2021 season Thursday against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The contest will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker met with media and discussed playing Purdue.

Below is a transcript of Hooker’s media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.

On getting back into action offensively

“We are looking good. Everything if flowing smoothly. Everyone is coming in day-in and day-out, trying to work on getting better.”

On why they have had success early in games

“It’s being locked in from the jump and attacking early. That’s what we push for and keeping it going throughout the game. That’s the ideal thing to do.”

On staying focused during bowl week

“Everyone has come in with a great mindset and a great work ethic this week, so I am excited for game day.”

On expectations on him this game

“It’s operate, be calm in the pocket. It’s making sure I am doing my routine plays. Nothing special, just playing my game.”

On how a game like this can create momentum for next season

“It can definitely springboard us into next year with some rhythm, some confidence as well.”

On Purdue’s defense

“They are really aggressive upfront. They are real strong, and they play fast on the back end. They have some big guys on the back end who are athletic and can move.”

On the success of his book

“The process has been great. Going through this process with my family has been a blessing.”

On how he approaches the game

“In a sense, I just feel like when I come out and I am relaxed, I just take care of business. I take care of my simple reads. It helps the offense move smoothly and move the ball a little bit better and operate a little bit better so it slows down my thinking.”