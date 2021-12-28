Cedric Tillman discusses preparing for Music City Bowl

Tennessee will conclude its 2021 season Thursday against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The contest will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, redshirt junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman met with media and discussed playing in the Music City Bowl.

Below is a transcript of Tillman’s media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.

On his decision to return to Tennessee next season

“I’m excited to have it (the decision) in the past. One of the things that I really look forward to is not only improving as a football player – coming back and being part of this team, I felt like not only finishing strong the next couple days with the game – but next year we have a chance to be really good, so that’s some of the things that played a part in it.”

On what areas he is focused on improving in his game

“Really just everything. Like I say, I like to be a master of my craft, so just everything, trying to get better at that – routes, releases, just trying to be the best receiver I can.”

On the importance of finishing this season off the right way in the bowl game

“Yeah, I think it’s significant. We’re taking this game very seriously and I think it will be very important to kind of end the year off (right).”

On what it would mean for him to get to 1,000 yards receiving this season

“Honestly, it would mean a lot. It’s something that I really worked for this year and like I said, I’m going to do everything in my power to go get it, but also help my team win the game. So, if me getting 1,000 yards helps us win the game, I’ll be happy with that, if not and I got to do other stuff, then I’m cool with that too.”