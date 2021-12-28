ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“We love you”: Maddie & Tae postpone tour dates

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie & Tae are hitting pause on their upcoming tour. The duo has announced via Instagram that they are postponing dates on the CMT Next Women of Country: All Song No Static Tour “out of precaution” as Taylor Kerr, who is...

