Two children missing after wandering off from rural NSW property are found following extensive search

Two missing children have been found after disappearing on a walk in rural New South Wales on Monday.

Police were told Eli Jones, 14, and Hannah Jones, 12, left their house early on Monday afternoon around 2:30pm for a walk in Kains Flat, about 35km northeast of Mudgee.

The two kids did not return with family members raising the alarm just before 6pm.

NSW Police confirmed the pair were located by a PolAir helicopter on Tuesday morning.

'Wonderful news! Two children missing from a rural property near Mudgee have been located safe and well. Following an extensive search, they were located by PolAir in bushland about midday today,' they said in a statement.

Eli Jones (left), 14 is about 175cm tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt. Hannah Jones (right), 12, is about 160cm tall with brown hair and is believed to be wearing a pink top

A search party failed to find the children overnight and the operation continued into Tuesday morning..

Specialist officers from Police Rescue and the Dog Unit had joined the search for the children, alongside paramedics, Rural Fire Service volunteers, the Westpac rescue chopper and other volunteers.

They were finally located using the helicopter which uses infrared to find heat signatures.

Police said Eli and Hannah were being assisted back to safety and would be treated by paramedics before being reunited with their family.